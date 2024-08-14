Each piece is unique…

Storytime! When I was in school in the 5th grade (if memory serves me right), my art teacher gave us some homework before our next art class. Go to a tailor’s studio and ask if you can dig through their shop and take home (for free) the scrap pieces of cloth that they couldn’t use. It didn’t matter the colour or the material – it just had to be a decent size. ‘Just collect as much as possible before the shopkeeper raises a suspicious eye’, she said.

When she asked us to bring our material in, she taught the class the art of quilting. I can’t remember what the rest of the class did (it’s been a long long time) but I opted for quilting a quilt. Major regrets… Not only did it take me forever, I ran out of cloth, which meant I had to visit the tailor again. My design ended up being a mismatch of pink, orange, blue, and white in a checker board pattern.

The reason this particular memory came to mind, after nearly 25 odd years, is Quild.

Quilting, once a time-honoured tradition passed down through generations is now considered a craft. Many state that it is no longer being practised, while others from a different part of the world will argue otherwise. Here in Dubai and the UAE however, Farida Talaat, Quild’s Founder is making it her mission to revive the old-world craft.

London’s Duende Lab is kicking off its workshops in Dubai on August 17

Quild reimagines the craft of quilting with Talaat merging the timeless technique of quilting with contemporary designs. Not only is each piece unique, it is sustainable, too.

Talaat produces products made out of the highest quality cotton, linen, and cotton/linen blend materials. She creates baby quilts, bed-sized quilts, throws, quilted jackets, bags, beach bags, make-up pouches (why didn’t I think of this…), and fashion accessories.

Each item is unique and meticulously handcrafted so no two items are exactly alike. From patterns, colours and styles, Quild embraces versatility. The materials used are eco-certified and environmentally friendly, and Talaat employs a little to no-waste policy in the production process.

Quild’s products will soon launch on the virtual shelves of the Mom Store and to celebrate the launch, you can snap up a 20 per cent discount on the entire range for a limited time.

Have a special piece you want created? You can message Farida Talaat via Instagram chat. You may even be able to add on a special piece of material you’ve been hanging on to but fear losing.

And speaking of losing something… I can’t remember what became of the quilt I made all those years ago. Looking at the photo sent to me by Quild (pictured above) I could have easily mistaken it as mine. The piece just features a prettier border. Of course, it was just a school project, so it may have just been discarded the very next year or right after passed to the next grade. However, I am now hoping I may just stumble upon it… maybe it’s most likely bundled up in a box at home. One can hope…

@quild_dubai

Images: Supplied