Your ticket to the 90s…

One of the best things to do over the summer to keep yourself creative and busy is a workshop. There’s paint and grape, painting in the dark and much more and this month, we have yet another option as Duende Lab from London is expanding to Dubai.

The workshops will begin this month on August 17 and 18, with a 90s-inspired jewellery-making workshop. It takes place at In The Pink at Dubai Hills Estate Park Heights Square 1.

In the workshop, you will get to create two unique hand-made pieces. Over the two hours, you can let your self-expression shine, picking from Duende Lab’s huge variety of sustainable beads, charms and gemstones.

No matter how you want your piece to look – simple or over the top, we’re sure you’re going to have a great time and will walk home with jewellery you can’t wait to show off.

The workshop begins at 11am and you can add on bubbles and nibbles to make it more fun. And there will also be 90-inspired music to keep the vibe oh-so-cool.

You will even receive small gifts from Duende Lab at the end of the session.

The workshop is sure to be a good mood booster for all attendees – young and, well… the not-so-young.

The workshop costs Dhs359 and you can book your spots here.

Other workshops we can expect include candle-making, flower arrangement, jewellery box-making, and more.

Remember, book in advance because spots fill up quickly.

Duende Lab x Dubai Jewellery-Making Workshop, August 17 and 18, Dhs359 per session, @duendedotlab | duendelab.com

Images: Duende Lab