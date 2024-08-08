14 upcoming concerts, shows and festivals in Abu Dhabi to get excited for

So much to look forward to…

Looking to hit up the biggest and best festivals, shows, concerts, sporting events, and more coming to Abu Dhabi in the remainder of 2024? Bookmark this piece and start circling your calendars.

Here are 14 of the best events coming to Abu Dhabi this year.

August

Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show

When: August 30 to September 1

Where: Etihad Arena

BBC Studios Kids & Family will bring to town the very exciting Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show this August and September with 7 shows. Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and get set to welcome the Heeler family to the UAE capital for the first time ever, in what is certain to be a hit for the whole family to enjoy.

Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, August 30 to September 1, from Dhs95. etihadarena.ae

September

Chicago the Musical

When: September 12 to 22, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

Abu Dhabi, tip your fedoras to this: Chicago the Musical is coming to town this year. This theatrical masterpiece, set in The Windy City is the newest exciting show to be confirmed for the capital as part of an electric 2024 events calendar, and capitalites will now be able to witness the longest running American musical in Broadway history at the Etihad Arena when it plays from September 12 to 22.

Chicago the Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, September 12 to 22, from Dhs185. platinumlist.ae

October

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024

When: October 4 and 6

Where: Etihad Arena

A brand-new duo arrives in the capital this October, as 17-time NBA champs Boston Celtics will take on defending champions Denver Nuggets in two pre-season games on October 4 and October 6 at the Etihad Arena, as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ. Star-studded rosters on either side will guarantee electrifying, slam-dunk action in the capital, with plenty of thrilling fan-centric activations also expected courtside.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 4 and 6. @etihadarena.ae

Disney On Ice

When: October 16 to 20

Where: Etihad Arena

All-star family entertainment extravaganza Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate will return to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena from 16 to 20 October, 2024. Meet Mickey and the gang, set sail with Moana, bring back summer with Anna and Elsa, and sing and dance with the Disney Princesses and the Toy Story gang. Get your tickets now at etihadarena.ae.

Disney on Ice Let’s Celebrate, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 16 to 20, from Dhs75. etihadarena.ae Backstreet Boys As part of UFC Showdown Week this year, get set to throw it back with one of the greatest manbands in history, Backstreet Boys, on October 23. Tickets are priced from Dhs295, and will get you through the doors so you can sing along to iconic super hits such as I Want It That Way, Shape Of My Heart, Quit Playing Games, and Everybody. We hope to see you there. Backstreet Boys, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Wednesday October 23, from Dhs295. livenation.me

Take That

When: October 25

Where: Etihad Park

The iconic boyband, comprising musicians Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will return to the capital for their second performance of the year, on Friday October 25. With over 45 million records sold globally, the band will bring some of their biggest hits to Etihad Park, following their performance at SailGP back in January.

Take That Live, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday October 25, tickets from Dhs299. ticketmaster.ae

UFC 308

When: October 26

Where: Etihad Arena

It’s that time of the year again, and UFC 308 is coming to the Etihad Arena on October 26. With a great featherweight contest confirmed against Ilia Topuria and second-ranked Max Holloway, as well as No.3 ranked Robert Whittaker taking on Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event, this is going to be a fight night to remember.

UFC 308, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 26. etihadarena.ae

Matt Rife

When: October 27

Where: Etihad Arena

Internationally-renowned comedian Matt Rife descends on the Etihad Arena for a show on October 27, as part of his global ProbleMATTic tour. We’re told his current tour has sold over 600,000 tickets in less than 48 hours, so now might be a great time to get yours to his Abu Dhabi show.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 27, from Dhs295. livenation.me

November

Wireless

When: November 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

While we expected Wireless to have Abu Dhabi on its feet in March, it is now expected that the electrifying spectacle will wow fans in November 2024. One of the hottest music festivals in the UAE, last year’s edition saw big names like Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert in action. Who will we see this November?

Wireless Festival, Abu Dhabi, November 2024, details TBC. @wirelessfestme

Lang Lang

When: November 22, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena Internationally-renowned pianist, Lang Lang is bringing some of your favourite Disney soundtracks to the Etihad Arena in a captivating performance on November 22, 2024. The acclaimed pianist has performed at major global events such as the Olympics in Beijing (2008) and at the FIFA World Cup 2014. In November, he will bring these tunes to you accompanied by a full orchestra and special guests taking you on a tour of Disney’s most popular tracks in what promises to be a stirring musical and visual experience. This is something for the older kids, and if they are under 16, they need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21. Read more here Lang Lang Plays Disney, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 22, from Dhs145, Tel: (600) 511 115, etihadarena.ae

Life of Pi

When: November 15 to 17

Where: Etihad Arena

Winner of three Tony Awards and five Olivier Awards including Best New Play, Life of Pi, will arrive in the capital this November to captivate audiences from November 15 to 17. The story of perseverance and hope will wow fans in Abu Dhabi, and you can grab your tickets here.

Life of Pi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 15 to 17. etihadarena.ae

December

Yasalam After-Race Concerts

When: December 5 to 8

Where: Etihad Arena

Formula One equals Yasalam After-Race Concerts in Abu Dhabi, and English rockers Muse have been confirmed as the first big-ticket artist to perform at this year’s after-race concert series, as part of the upcoming Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 8, 2024.

If you thought that was big, wait until you hear this. Global music powerhouses Maroon 5 will perform on Friday, December 6, 2024. Frontman Adam Levine and co. will bring some of their most iconic hits to Etihad Park, with superhits such as She Will Be Loved, This Love, Sugar, and Moves Like Jagger sure to bring a roaring, motorsport-mad crowd to their feet.

Yasalam After-Race Concerts, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 5 to 8. yasmarinacircuit.com

Bryan Adams

When: December 19

Where: Etihad Arena

Music lovers, rock icon Bryan Adams is heading to the capital in December to perform at the Etihad Arena on December 19, on the sidelines of Season 3 of the World Tennis League. The Canadian singer-songwriter will be belting out a timeless list of hits to his name such as Summer of 69, Heat of the Night, and more. We’re going to Run To You Bryan Adams!

Bryan Adams Live, World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, December 19. etihadarena.ae

Media: Instagram, What’s On archive, Unsplash, Getty