Summer select: 10 of the most stunning indoor restaurants for summer dining

Summer is in full swing, which means outdoor dining is out of the question. Doesn’t mean you can’t have beautiful sights as you dine – these stunning restaurants with gorgeous interiors will make your indoor dining experience just as special.



This unique AI-driven restaurant offers a dining experience like no other. Guests are invited to savour exquisite dishes amidst captivating animations and luxurious settings. Large screens with stunning displays will transport you to a different dimension of dining.

Zenon, Kempinski Central Avenue Hotel, Downtown Dubai, daily, 12am to 3pm, Tel: (0) 4 837 7222, zenonrestaurant.com

Step out of the urban jungle and into a real jungle at Amazonico, the three-storey restaurant in DIFC. Decoration is a big part of what makes the venue so show-stopping, with teal crushed velvet, orange leathers and mariposas (Amazonian butterflies) found all around the venue. While the terrace may be closed during the summer, the stunning interiors more than make up for it.

Amazónico Dubai, DIFC Pavilion, Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.com

Agatha

Agatha serves a seamless blend of Asian flavours and contemporary French influences, harmonising the two for an Asian-fusion menu. The ambiance of the spot has been carefully created by expert architects, crafted to reflect all those vintage French-British aesthetics. While you wine and dine with delicious food and artisanal cocktails, DJs from near and far will keep you entertained all night with house beats.

Agatha, Habtoor City, daily, from 7pm to 2am, Tel:(0)4 883 2118, @agatha__dubai

Eugène Eugène

Hidden away on a rooftop in the Mall of the Emirates, Eugène Eugène is a stunning oasis and greenhouse-inspired French brasserie. By day, Eugène Eugène is the perfect space for an elegant lunch and coffee catch-up, and by night, the glass hideaway transforms into a captivating, candle-lit dining room ideal for late-night cocktails.

Eugène Eugène, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha. Daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai

Basko

Bright and beautiful Basko is one of a number of new additions to the Business Bay dining scene in recent months. and while its pretty terrace is closed you can enjoy the stunning interiors that are bound to catch your eye. Designed by Lazaro Rosa Violan, Basko has distinctive indoor dining area with prints-upon-prints, and clashing colours in all the right ways.

Basko, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)58 542 4208. baskorestaurant.com @baskodxb

The Guild

The sophisticated, multi-tasking venue is divided into four distinct spaces: The Nurseries, The Potting Shed, The Rockpool, and The Salon. As the evening progresses, guests can move through the different spaces – like rooms of a house – each catering to different moods and desires.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai. Dinner, 6pm to 12am Monday to Wednesday, and 6pm to 1am, Thursday to Sunday. Tel:(0)54 279 6826. theguilddubai.com

Rare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rare (@theraredxb)



As you step through the doors, Rare comes alive, with the sounds, sights and smells that feed your other senses before you even begin to eat. The first thing you’ll see is the stunning bar – it’s hard to miss. Everything is draped in shades of red, wine and brown, from the ceiling to the wood walls and the deep velvet seating to the curtains. It’s edgy, it’s glamorous – it’s a mysterious woman in a leather jacket wearing a killer red lip.

Rare, C2, City Walk, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 287 4604, @theraredxb

Flamingo Room by tashas

This has to be one of Dubai’s most prettiest restaurants – you’ll spend more time looking at the sumptuous decor than your dining companion, such is the attention to detail. Marble floors, floral light installations, and a pretty blush pink colour palette combined with pops of punchy zebra print… can we say, heart eyes emoji?

Flamingo Room by tashas, Jumeirah Al Naseem, daily 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 1am. Tel: (42) 447 278. flamingoroombytashas.com

L’ATELIER Robuchon

The interiors of L’ATELIER Robuchon are like an echo of red. The contemporary, modern art-esque light fixtures flourish the space with a deep crimson hue, draping it all in an allure. The shade seems to lead the colour palette, also appearing in the chairs, the walls and the cutlery. Red is indeed the colour of glamour – bold and powerful.

L’ATELIER Robuchon, DIFC Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai, daily, 11.30am to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 297 7729, @atelier_robuchondubai

Josette

At Josette, the brainchild of London-based artist and interior designer, Luke Edward Hall, the talented creator conceived his idea around an imaginary character, Josette, inspired by the beautiful French actress Josette Day. As such its interiors are elegant and eccentric, with fictional character Josette’s mischievous, chic, well-travelled personality laced into intricate design details.