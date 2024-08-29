We talked with these magical women about deck etiquette, guilty pleasures and more…

The Dubai music scene is coming back, and we are so extremely excited for it to happen again. Nightclubs will be reopening, beach clubs are back and the festivals coming to the UAE this year are bigger and better than ever. With that said, the nightlife industry is notoriously male-dominated, but these female DJs are taking Dubai by storm.

These are 6 female DJs to know in Dubai as the nightlife season approaches.

Whitley Ruchea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Whitley Ruchea (@whitley_ruchea)



Catch me at: Garage Nation Dubai @whitley_ruchea

What would you say is your most listened to song on Spotify?

My most listened to song on Spotify currently is probably Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us or anything by Chris Brown or UK garage as a genre (this vibe can take me from mellow to hype in seconds.)

What is one nightclub anywhere in the world you’d love to perform at?

I would love to perform at R&B Lovers Fest in Las Vegas as I feel this would be a whole vibe.

How would you describe your sound in three words?

I would describe my sound as energetic, fusion, lit

What is your go-to guilty pleasure after a set?

My guilty pleasure after a set is a late-night Subway if I’m hungry you can’t beat a white chip macadamia cookie.

Amy James

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amy 🌞 (@amyyjamie)

Catch me at: House of Yanos events @amyyjamie

What is your favourite party place in the UAE when you’re not working?

Honestly, it’s not about a specific place for me, but it definitely has to be any event thrown by House of Yanos featuring sounds from Amapiano, Deep House, AfroTech, and more.

Are there any UAE-based artists you’d love to work with?

Flo Moser who is a talented producer in the region and worked with many international artist such as Raf Camora, Lacrim, Gazo and many more.

How would you describe your sound in three words?

Bouncy, Eclectic, Non-commercial

What’s your go-to guilty pleasure after a set?

After a set…I love a good spicy Hassan Mattar. Shout out Antar.

Sonya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ SONYA (@s.o.n.y.a.official)



Catch me at: Events like SoleDXB and opening for arists like Bruno Mars @s.o.n.y.a.official

What is your favourite place to party in the UAE when you’re not working?

I don’t really have one go-to spot for partying in the UAE, there are so many great places depending on the vibe you’re looking for. When I’m not working, I usually attend concerts, festivals, and one-off events around Dubai. The hot spot where I Shazam the most is Bare – they have great, always-up-to-date playlists for workouts.

What would you say is your most listened-to song on Spotify?

According to my 2023 Spotify Wrapped, the track I played the most was Relax My Eyes by ANOTR and Abel Balder. It’s the ultimate mood booster.

How would you describe your sound in three words?

Eclectic, groovy, smooth.

What’s your go-to guilty pleasure after a set?

After a set, my go-to is hanging out with friends who came to the party and meeting new people. At this stage, I’m past guilty pleasures.

Mademoiselle Sabah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mademoiselle Sabah (@mademoiselle_sabah)

Catch me at: Nikki Beach Dubai @mademoiselle_sabah

What is your favourite place to party in the UAE when you’re not working?

I think I’d have to choose restaurants over partying, but I like to go to Amazonico and the newly opened Tatel, they both have incredible vibes and are a great night out.

What is one nightclub anywhere in the world you’d love to perform at?

It might be an obvious choice, but I would love to perform at Hï Ibiza.

How would you describe your sound in three words?

Happy, emotional, groovy

What’s your go-to guilty pleasure after a set?

Ice cream, any ice cream

Tala Samman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tala Samman (@myfashdiary)

Catch me at: Fashion events with the likes of Louis Vuitton, Alo and more @myfashdiary

What is your favourite place to party in the UAE when you’re not working?

I love Nice Guy when I want a fun night out – love the music, and the food is 10/10 too.

What would you say is your most listened-to song on Spotify?

Anything Saint Levant at the moment

How would you describe your sound in three words?

Eclectic, urban and a vibe

What’s your go-to guilty pleasure after a set?

Easily, a Zaatar w Zeit famous chicken on the couch.

Liudmila Bikea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maila (@djliutik)

Catch me at: Events like Wireless Abu Dhabi and Untold Dubai @djliutik

What is your favourite place to party in the UAE when you’re not working?

Most of the time there are unplanned gatherings with my friends and it all depends on the day and what is going on in the city.

Are there any other UAE-based artists you’d love to work with?

I am currently working with an artist called Freek, so keep your eyes peeled.

How would you describe your sound in 3 words?

Art, Fire, Amazing.

What’s your go-to guilty pleasure after a set?

That would have to be Zaatar W Zeit.

