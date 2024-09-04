Sponsored: From an exclusive celebrity chef dinner at Tong Thai to stunning business lunches and authentic Indian feasts…

Celebrity Chef Series

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai is set to dazzle foodies with the return of its exclusive Celebrity Chef Series. This special event, taking place at Tong Thai, features a unique collaboration between renowned chefs, promising an exceptional dining experience that highlights the best of their culinary talents, with a unique twist on Thai cuisine.

On Friday, October 11, Executive Chef Alex Stumpf from BB Social will join forces with Chef Rittiyos from Tong Thai for an unforgettable four-hand dinner. For one night only, these culinary maestros will showcase a five-course menu that combines their award-winning recipes, creating a truly memorable evening. Priced at Dhs245, this exclusive event offers a rare opportunity to enjoy innovative and delectable dishes crafted by two leading chefs.

Foodie happenings

For a refined mid-day meal, the Prime68 Business Lunch offers a selection of signature starters, main courses, and desserts, all served with stunning views from the 68th floor. Available Monday through Friday, from 12pm to 3pm, guests can enjoy this indulgent two-course menu for Dhs125 or opt for a three-course experience at Dhs148. With dishes such as beef steak tartar and Stanbroke signature black angus, Prime68 offers the perfect midday escape.

At Rang Mahal, diners can immerse themselves in an authentic culinary journey with the nine-course Navratan Menu, available daily from 6pm. Featuring a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, the menu highlights regional favorites like pistachio coated lamb chops and braised chicken with coastal sauce. Priced at Dhs375 per person or Dhs495 with selected beverages, this experience is a feast for the senses.

And for those who love sports, Bridgewater Tavern offers the perfect spot to catch all the live football action on giant screens. With daily happy hour deals from 4pm to 7pm, guests can enjoy selected beverages starting from Dhs25 while cheering on their favorite teams.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, Dubai. Visit jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com Follow @jwmarriottmarquisdubai For restaurant bookings, please contact Tel:(0) 4 414 3000 or email jwmmrr@marriott.com

Images: Provided