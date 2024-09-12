From Bali-inspired beaches to snorkelling around snoopy island…

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are full of brilliant things to do. But when you’re looking to escape the city, the rugged natural landscape of the surrounding emirates makes for a brilliant day trip. So pack up the car, perfect your road trip playlist and head out to one of these natural beauty spots.

Soak up the scenery in Khorfakkan

On Sharjah’s east coast, half way between Dibba and Fujairah, Khorfakkan has become a popular spot for a day trips in the UAE, and the sleepy beach town is transforming into quite the tourism destination. On a day trip to Khorfakkan, there’s plenty to see and do: take a leisurely stroll along the corniche, enjoy an adventurous afternoon of sailing, fishing or kayaking, or climb to the highest point in Khorfakkan, Al Suhub Rest House. Recent additions to the ever-growing list of attractions include an amphitheatre, waterfall, and scenic Shees park, so be sure to pay those a visit too. For dining with a view, The View by Wave is a great pit stop at Rabi Tower, or you can now even make a weekend of it and check-in at Najd Al Meqsar a former traditional mountain village that has been transformed into a beautiful heritage hotel of just seven ‘Kareen Houses’, each with a bedroom each.

Enjoy a serene day soaking up the sights of Kalba

A little further south of Khorfakkan on Sharjah’s east coast sits Kalba, a sleepy city defined by its lush landscapes and serene nature reserve. There are lots of wildlife opportunities here, and you can often spot Arabian Oryx, as well as lots of different species of bird. Days can be spent trekking, kayaking or even scuba diving if you’re just looking to embrace the natural environment, but there’s also a growing number of attractions to check out, too. Like Hanging Gardens, home to more than 100,000 trees in a garden spanning 1.6 million square feet. You can expect plenty of green spaces, flowers on the terraces, and even a cool waterfall. Al Hefaiyah Lake, nestled in the mountains, is also another one to visit, where you’ll find watersports, trails and a mosque.

Retreat to lush nature in Al Ain

Al Ain Oasis had the honour of becoming the UAE’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site back in 2011. Spread over 3,000 acres, the oasis is one of the world’s oldest permanently inhabited settlements, dating back more than 4,000 years. You can wander through its tranquil pathways, with more than 147,000 date palm trees providing a lovely green canopy.

Dive into watersports at Snoopy Island

Named after the cartoon dog, which the island is said to resemble in shape, Snoopy Island is a marine paradise offering some of the best snorkeling in the GCC. Turtles, fish every colour of the rainbow and even little white-tip reef sharks have made this sparkling cerulean sea their home. On a day trip to Snoopy Island, you can go snorkelling or scuba diving, or stay above the surface with an afternoon of paddle boarding or kayaking – the gear for all of which can be rented from the shore. Those looking to make a weekend of it can check-in to Sandy Beach Hotel, the legendary Fujairah resort that sits smack bang in front of Snoopy Island.

Take a stroll at Al Qudra Lake

If you’re looking to head out of Dubai, but not venture too far, Al Qudra Lake might just be the place to go. Reachable in under an hour from most of the city, these artificial lakes in the heart of Dubai’s desert are best enjoyed in the cooler months when you can pack a picnic and enjoy it by the lakefront, take a ride down the Al Qudra Cycling track or enjoy some bites from the food trucks. It’s also a great place to spot native Dubai wildlife in their natural habitat including desert foxes, oryx, and a number of bird species including some on the endangered list, such as the steppe eagle and the Asian houbara.

Hit the beach in Umm Al Quwain

Primarily a kitesurfing school, Kite Beach Umm Al Quwain is the stunning spot bringing Bali-vibes to the UAE. Mismatched sun loungers are made from solid wood planks and sit under traditional thatched beach umbrellas. Up-cycled doors placed in the sand offer a dream Instagram backdrop and guests can rent a beach hut for the day to enjoy the beach in style. Hire a kayak, work up a sweat at the ‘Tarzan Gym’ or book in for a surf lesson and make the most of the waves. You need to pay for access, which starts from Dhs45 in the week and Dhs75 on weekends.

Head for a mountain adventure in Hatta

Hatta is a great place to hit if you want to swap skyline views for nature. The spot is popular among residents for its picturesque mountains, glamping experiences, hiking trails and of course the Hatta Wadi Hub (open October to May). Here, you can find waterslides, zorbing, archery, axe throwing, ziplines and paint balling, which can only be booked on the day at the Wadi Hub. More projects are coming to Hatta soon too, including a a sustainable waterfall, a world-class hotel plus new hiking trails to the highest peak in Dubai.

Discover Centuries old artifacts in Mleiha

Located an hour’s drive away from Dubai in the emirate of Sharjah, Mleiha includes archaeological sites, a museum, activities including trekking and horseback riding, wadi caves and artifacts dating back to the first movement of humans from Africa 130,000 years ago. At Mleiha Archaeological Centre, learn about life in the region in years gone by; or embark on one of their more adrenaline-fulled activities including a self-drive buggy adventure or a UNIMOG tour.

Spend a day getting your thrills at the UAE’s highest peak

There’s lots to enjoy in the adventure emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, but much of the highlights revolve around Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest mountain peak. Among the best of them, a must-try for adrenaline junkies is Jais Flight (Dhs299), the world’s longest zipline, during which you’ll soar superman-style for three minutes, reaching speeds of up to 160km/ph at 1,680 metres above sea level. There’s also the Jais Sky Tour (Dhs450), a two-hour guided tour that takes explorers from the highest peak in the UAE, across six ziplines that range from just 337 metres to well over 1km. Or try the Jais Sledder (Dhs50), an alpine-inspired toboggan ride reaching soaring speeds of up to 40kph as you race down the 1,885-metre track. There’s also a rope course, viewing deck, and hiking trails. Phew.

And one just over the border…

Spot dolphins in Musandam

The mountainous peninsula of Musandam is separated from the rest of Oman by the UAE, making it an easy day trip from the emirates if you keep heading north from Ras Al Khaimah. While those looking for history can head to the capital of Khasab for museum displays and forts that date back to the 17th-century, the most popular activity in Musandam takes you out onto its beautifully blue waters. Hop aboard a traditional dhow and sail through the majestic fjords, spotting the local pods of dolphins as you go. Companies like Musandam Sea Adventure offer full and half day dhow cruises, or options to create multi-day packages for those looking to maximise their adventure time.