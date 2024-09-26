The boho-chic St Tropez hotspot is bringing its Tulum-inspired beachside bliss to Dubai…

From the ultra chic shores of St Tropez, glitzy beach club and restaurant, Casa Amor, is set to open in Dubai this October – with the opening date now set for Tuesday October 8.

Renowned for being one of the most exclusive beach clubs in the French Riviera, the dreamy beach club is bringing its lively music rituals, free-spirited ambience, and delicious Southern French cuisine to the pristine shores of the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira.

By day, beachgoers will be able enjoy Casa Amor’s signature alchemy of music, art, food, and wellbeing. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Casa Amor welcomes guests to for sundowners with signature cocktails at the world-class bar. Pure bliss.

The menu features sharing-style dishes blending South of France flavors with subtle Latin influences, served in an inviting, warm, and unpretentious atmosphere, surrounded by palm trees, earthy textures, and summery light wood.

Casa Amor is not the only St Tropez hotspot making its way to Dubai this October. The legendary Gigi Rigolatto will be opening its doors at J1 Beach, as one of 13 restaurants and beach clubs. Bringing the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez to the glittering city of Dubai, this all-encompassing space for long, leisurely days and unforgettable evenings by the beach will feature an Italian menu, two terraces, an indoor restaurant, a garden, a Bellini bar, a kids’ circus and a wellness area.

Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, opening Tuesday October 8, beach 9am to sunset, restaurant 12.30pm to 11pm. mandarinoriental.com

