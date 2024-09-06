Airside dining has taken off here…

The summer months are an ideal time to jet away – whether it’s a quick week off to an uncharted locale, a hop, skip and jump to cooler climes or the customary visit to extended family. Either way, it’s an opportunity to fly through Zayed International Airport (AUH), which packs in a multitude of exciting dining, lifestyle and retail options.

Texan celebrity chef Todd English has brought his Abu Dhabi outpost to AUH’s pre-departure zone, which means a ticket to your next travel destination also means a boarding pass to an amazing airside gastronomic experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

The Menu

Until we tried this spot, travel eats meant a quick bite, maybe a forkful of carbs, or an isotonic beverage that would keep energy levels up until we were airborne. All of that’s changed with Todd English Food Hall, and you’ll want to get here as early as ground staff will let you.

The bang bang shrimp with Asian slaw (Dhs59) grabs our attention, and while the name has much to do with it, the food impresses immediately. Look forward to crunchy shrimp and sweet-and-sour Asian flavours that will have you primed for your entrée. But first, if you desire stronger seafood flavours to go with your people watching, the salt and pepper calamari with sweet chilli slaw (Dhs56) is just right. If you want to go the sando route, you must try the Wagyu Sando with lightly seasoned fries (Dhs85) – served in two neatly cut portions, you’ll relish the unmistakeable indulgence of wagyu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd English Food Hall AUH (@toddenglishauh)

We’re hoping you’ve missed a meal en route to the airport, because you’ll be wowed by what’s about to come. Todd English Food Hall’s wood-fired pizza (Dhs79), that we recommend you order in half-pepperoni and half-chicken tikka for endless popping flavours really is a star – and this is the only airport restaurant in the region to serve a wood-fired pie. If the shrimp and calamari had you wishing you’d stayed on course for more seafood, fret not – the tempura prawn uramaki rolls are a great option at Dhs59, and you’ll be glad you rolled with these.

Wash it all down with the berry burlesque mocktail (Dhs32), or the tequila espresso (Dhs69) – and you’re all set to board with a dining experience that will only catalyse your globetrotting ambitions. Bon voyage…

What’s On verdict: Get to Zayed International Airport early, because it’s time to say goodbye – to the customary scarfing en route to your airplane.

Todd English Market and Pub, Terminal A, Zayed International Airport, open 24 hours. Tel: (0)55 154 3630. @toddenglishauh