10 fantastic things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: October 18-20

A weekend comes and a weekend goes in Abu Dhabi…

But the fun stays consistent. That is the best thing about the capital – there’s never a shortage of fun. This weekend, we’ve got all measures of activities to make the most of your days off. Say hello to newfound winter weekends in Abu Dhabi.

Friday, October 18

Have an Italian feast at Talea

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi is hosting an exclusive evening in collaboration with Ruffino on this day, where diners can experience the essence of Tuscany at Talea by Antonio Guida. Here, the finest selection of Ruffino wines will complement a five-course Italian feast. All hosted by grape connoisseur and Ruffino ambassador, Vittorio De Sanctis.

Talea by Antonio Guida, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, Fri, Oct 18, Dhs750 for the pairing, Tel: (0) 2 690 7999, @taleauae

Have a night of cocktails and jazz at Broadway

Broadway at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. is launching a Speakeasy Night, every Friday from 8pm to 11pm – offering a nod to the glamour of the Roaring Twenties. Enjoy a live jazz band, a thoughtfully curated menu and classic cocktails and beverages to go with. Packages start at Dhs290 for the non-alcoholic package.

Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Fri, Oct 18, 8pm to 11pm, starts at Dhs290, @broadway.uae

Experience the magic of Celestia Nouveau

Witness aerialists, acrobats, daredevils, and illusionists in the circus extravaganza, Celestia Nouveau. This is a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience, bringing talents seen on the Las Vegas Strip. From gravity-defying aerial performances to mind-bending illusions, this is a true visual experience. Running from September 27 to October 20.

Celestia Nouveau, Al Ain, Sep 27 to Oct 20, platinumlist.net

Saturday, October 19

Have a fun run in the snow

Snow Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi 360, is hosting the Inaugural Snow Fun Run, starting this weekend. For the first time ever, the city’s only indoor snow park will transform into a racecourse specially designed for kids. This is your family fun day out.

Snow Fun Run, Snow Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall, Oct 19, Sat, first race 8am, second race 9.30am, @snowauh

Experience the Nahaam Brunch 2.0

This is your family-friendly brunch day out – enjoy live stations featuring an array of dishes from across the hotel, including classic favourites from Nahaam, authentic Italian cuisine from Sole, vibrant Spanish tapas from José by Pizarro and expertly grilled meats from Ray’s Grill. The brunch also includes complimentary beach and pool access, offering a relaxed. A live band will elevate the experience even more.

Nahaam Brunch 2.0, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, 12.30pm to 4pm, Sat, starts at Dhs395, Tel: (02) 811 5666, @conradetihadtowers

Break some Guinness World Records

…block by block. This epic activation by LEGO blends the excitement of F1 racing with the creativity of LEGO building, and this exhilarating event from October 16 to 20 at Yas Mall will see the team attempt to break the Guinness world record title for the Largest LEGO Brick Formula 1 Car. Exciting stuff, come on down.

Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, Oct 16 to 20, @yasmallad

Ride with Rixos for Pinktober

The fourth edition of ‘Ride with Rixos,’ a community cycling event will be held in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month on October 19 and will be led by a Tesla Model 3 to the cycling path along the Abu Dhabi Corniche, starting and ending at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi. In collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation, lululemon, Electra, and Hoobara, participants will enjoy a warm-up and post-ride stretching session led by lululemon, followed by refreshments from Hoobara, offering the perfect way to unwind at the property after the ride. Register here.

Ride With Rixos, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, Oct 19, 6.45am, @rixosmarinaabudhabi

Sunday, October 20

Catch a new exhibit at Louvre

Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances is the new exhibition and has been curated with loans from the Musée d’Orsay in Paris and other popular museums in France. The exhibition focuses on works from 1886 and 1905. It follows the success of the previous exhibition ‘Pathways to Modernity’ which had artworks from other famous artists such as Manet, Degas, Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, and Cézanne.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, from Oct 16, 2024 to February 9, 2025, Dhs60, Tel: (600) 565 566, louvreabudhabi.ae

Try an elevated Antonia

Abu Dhabi’s favourite trattoria is now open at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, in a much sleeker, glamorous avatar. What hasn’t changed, however, is the great flavours you know Antonia for. You know what to do…

Antonia Chic, Level 2, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tues to Thurs noon to 11pm, Fridays 9am to 11.30, Sat and Sun noon to 11pm, Tel: (0)2 674 9781, @antonia.uae

Catch the final run of Disney on Ice

All-star family entertainment extravaganza Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate will return to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena from 16 to 20 October, 2024. Meet Mickey and the gang, set sail with Moana, bring back summer with Anna and Elsa, and sing and dance with the Disney Princesses and the Toy Story gang. Get your tickets now at etihadarena.ae.

Disney on Ice Let’s Celebrate, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 16 to 20, from Dhs75, etihadarena.ae

