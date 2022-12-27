Get ready for an epic night out…

On Saturday, December 31 get ready for a knockout of an evening, as Armin Van Buuren will take the stage at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre for an epic New Year’s Eve bash. Tickets start from as little as Dhs299.

If you aren’t familiar with the Dutch DJ, Armin Van Buuren is a Grammy-nominated producer, who has worked in the EDM scene for the last 20 years and is known for tracks such as Blah, Blah, Blah, Great Spirit, and This Is What It Feels Like. He has also worked alongside the likes of Steve Aoki, Mr. Probz, and Hardwell on tracks such as Off The Hook, Another You and Music Means Love Forever.

Alongside Armin Van Buuren, you can expect huge high-energy sets from Fedde Le Grand and Justus at the Media City Amphitheatre on New Year’s Eve. Fedde Le Grand is also a Dutch DJ in the EDM scene and is known for tracks such as Put Your Hands Up For Detroit, Rhythm Of The Night, and Let Me Think About It. While Justus has the world at his feet as he enters the big leagues. He has already been endorsed by the likes of David Guetta, Steve Aoki, and many more.

If you’re looking to get tickets, they are available here, with early bird tickets priced at Dhs299 and regular tickets are Dhs349. There are also golden circle tickets which are priced at Dhs449. If you’d like you can also opt for VIP lounges and tables which start at Dhs1,500.

Armin Van Buuren, McGettigan’s Fan Zone, Media City Amphitheatre, Media City, 6pm, Sat Dec 31. dubai.platinumlist.net mcgettigans.com