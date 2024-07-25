The What's On guide to Ras Al Khaimah

So you’re thinking about a weekend in Ras Al Khaimah, here’s everything you’ll need to make the most of it…

The northernmost emirate in the UAE, Ras Al Khaimah is as popular for its sandy beaches as it is for its rocky mountains. As well as luxury resorts, you’ll find rich culture and adrenaline fueled adventure to fill your weekend with.

From the coolest activities to the resorts to stay in, here’s your ultimate guide to Ras Al Khaimah.

Where to stay

The new one: Sofitel Al Hamra

Unrolling against the picturesque Al Hamra Village on the Ras Al Khaimah coastline is Sofitel Al Hamra. For Ras Al Khaimah’s first Sofitel property, the brand has laced French and Arabian flavour into the aesthetic across 292 guest rooms, which range in size from the classic king, to a collection of 47 suites of one- and two-bedrooms. For relaxation, guests are invited to take a dip in one of four beachfront swimming pools, prettily landscaped throughout the resort. Additional leisure activities come in the form of Le Petit Prince, Sofitel’s colourful kids club; and a Sofitel Spa curated in partnership with Clarins. Off-site, golf enthusiasts benefit from convenient access to Al Hamra Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course, just five minutes away. For dining, there’s all-day eatery, East; a boho-chic pool bar, Samphire; the emirate’s first speakeasy, Veritas; and a duo of soon-to-open signature restaurants, Reunion and Waka.

Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort, Ras Al Khaimah, rates from Dhs720. Tel: (0)7 209 6000. @sofitelalhamra

The family-friendly one: Longbeach Campground

Putting the glam into glamping, the Bin Majid Beach Hotel has a series of luxury camping facilities ranging from beach tents to big safari tents, panoramic dome tents overlooking the sea and even a luxury sunset terrace suite. The resort is well equipped and the camping area is located directly next to a cool infinity pool that overlooks the beach with a pool bar where you can tuck into snacks and drinks throughout the day. There are plenty of activities from water sports to beach volleyball, archery and for the little ones, there’s junior chef, karate lessons, face painting and more. Open seasonally, it returns for season 8 from September.

Longbeach Campground, King Faisal Street, Al Nadiyah, Ras Al Khaimah, rates from Dhs830. Tel: (600) 566 600. bmhotelsresorts.com

The romantic one: Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

A regal retreat on the Ras Al Khaimah shorefront, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah has long been regarded as one of the best hotels in Ras Al Khaimah. The property underwent an extensive renovation in 2023, and now features a collection of 203 bright and breezy guest rooms, which includes a collection of 54 suites. The resort’s nine restaurants and lounges also benefitted from a facelift during the closure, and while many of the popular concepts still remain, like the American steakhouse Lexington Grill & Bar and teppanyaki restaurant UMI, they’ve been given a modern overhaul in keeping with the hotel’s starry new vision. There’s also a stunning new Palm Shore Pool Bar for guests to enjoy, where sorbet-hued sunsets are served up to the sounds of a live DJ. All guests can benefit from the personalised Waldorf Astoria service, with their personal concierge on-hand to cater to all requests from check-in to check-out.

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, Vienna St, Al Hamra Village, Ras Al Khaimah, rates from Dhs893. Tel: (0)7 203 5533. hilton.com

The desert one: The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert is set amongst the beauty of a 1,235-acre protected desert reserve. Experience tranquility, picturesque scenery and rich culture in the Bedouin-styled villas, which come with private pools and decks, lounge areas and breathtaking desert views. For the adventurous traveller, book a desert camel trek, a private archery lesson or bird-watching session, or just head out on a nature walk and soak in the surroundings. The desert resort boasts five dining venues including the dreamy desert Sonara Camp, farm-to-table Farmhouse, all-day dining at Kaheela, the open-sky Moon Bar and the relaxed Moorish lounge.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, Wadi Khadija, Ras Al Khaimah, rates from Dhs1,839. Tel: (0)7 206 7777. ritzcarlton.com

Where to eat

1484 by Puro

The highest restaurant in the UAE can be found in Ras Al Khaimah, 1,484 metres above sea level. 1484 by Puro is the licensed eatery on Jebel Jais, close to the world’s longest zipline and the new Jais Sledder. Reservations are required as spacing is limited, and a security access gate will only allow guests with reservations through to the upper mountain. You can book here.

1484 by Puro, Jais Adventure Peak, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, daily 8am to 7pm. puro.ae

Shore House

If a stay at one of the private villas at The Ritz Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach is slightly out of budget, you can always book for breakfast, lunch or dinner at Shore House, the aptly named shorefront restaurant at the resort. Reached via buggy from the welcome centre, it offers both romantic tables inside and wooden tables on the decked terrace overlooking the pool if you prefer to dine alfresco (which, weather permitting, we always do). It’s a brilliant spot both day and night, offering a menu of seafood inspired by the local coastline on offer for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Shore House, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach, daily 7am to midnight. Tel: (0)7 204 8888. @shorehouse_rak

Sonara Camp

For evenings with a blizzard of bedouin glamour, Sonara Camp should be your guide. Between a carpet of glittering grains and a moon-speckled sky – an evening of luxurious desert dining unfolds, complete with a climactic fire show. It’s an experience that is truly more than the sum of its parts, but it’s the banqueting that steals the spotlight, a Middle Eastern feast that goes so much harder than any desert safari needs to.

Sonara Camp, Adventure Center, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, daily 4.30pm to 10.30pm. @sonara_camp

ULA

Bringing Dubai beach club vibes to a luxe spot at Movenpick Al Marjan Island is Ula. This adults-only attraction is set along a 300 metre peninsula of private beach and serenaded by an easy soundtrack of Ibizan-style, low-fi, atmospheric beats. Spun between pool and beach, ULA features a seductive Mediterranean (mainly Greek) menu with bespoke signature cocktails and an authentic earthy feel, that plugs you directly into that same passionate, vital energy that flows through the bohemian haunts of Mykonos, Tulum and the Balearic Islands. Masterminded by Solutions Leisure, they offer a rotation of pool passes (from Dhs150, partially redeemable) as well as happy hours, a Friday ladies’ night, Saturday brunch and wellness mornings.

ULA, Movenpick Al Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah, daily 9am to 10pm (pool) and 9am to midnight (restaurant). Tel: (0)7 246 0199. @ulabeachrak

Umi

Tucked inside Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah is Umi, a trendy Japanese restaurant with an expansive bar and lounge area. With dark, moody lighting and an authentic menu selection, Umi offers a sophisticated space to enjoy the best of Japanese cuisine in Ras Al Khaimah.

Umi, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, near Marjan Island, Tuesday, Thursday to Sunday, 6pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)7 203 5533. waldorfastoria3.hilton.com

Jebel Jais

Jebel Jais is the highest mountain peak in the region and is home to a plethora of fun adventurous activities. Among them, a must-try for adrenaline junkies is Jais Flight (Dhs299), the world’s longest zipline, during which you’ll soar superman-style on a three-minute zipline at speeds of up to 160km/ph at 1,680 metres above sea level. There’s also the Jais Sky Tour (Dhs450), a two-hour guided tour that takes explorers from the highest peak in the UAE, across six ziplines that range from just 337 metres to well over 1 km. Or try the Jais Sledder (Dhs50), an alpine-inspired toboggan ride reaching soaring speeds of up to 40kph as you race down the 1,885-metre track. There’s also a rope course, viewing deck, and hiking trails. Phew.

visitjebeljais.com

Suwaidi Pearls

Nestled off the coast of Al Rams, a sleepy fishing village on the northern tip of Ras Al Khaimah, Suwaidi Pearls keeps a 7000-year old tradition alive. Run by Abdulla Al Suwaidi, who’s grandfather was one of the last remaining pearl divers in the UAE, a visit to Suwaidi Pearls takes you on an adventure that dates back long before oil trade took over the UAE. You’ll need to take a traditional pearling boat that takes you a 10-minute journey past the pearl farm to a two-storey boat anchored next to the 4000-square metre farm. It’s here that you’ll learn about the vast history of the region, previously known as Julphar, and how the dangerous art of pearl diving was once the heartbeat of the community. You’ll also be educated on how Suwaidi Pearls now farms an impressive 40,000 pearls a year using modern methods, while still keeping the time-old traditions alive. You’ll even be able to open your own oyster, in the hope of finding a precious pearl. Once your tour (roughly two hours) is complete, you’ll take the boat through the mangroves to see the local wildlife, watch camels bathing in the water or, if you’re lucky, spot a turtle or two. Adventurers can also take a kayak and make their way through the mangroves that way. Daily tours last between two and four hours, and are priced from Dhs250.

suwaidi-pearls.com

Al Jazeera Al Hamra

If you want more pearls, visit Al Jazeera Al Hamra – the only remaining historical pearling village in the entire Gulf region. Sadly, the rest were demolished with the discovery of oil. In the old neighbourhood, you can find a fort and watchtowers, a mosque with a special minaret, a souq and a courtyard with houses. The houses are of various styles from small to two-story buildings, courtyard homes, two-story buildings and a large courtyard residence that belonged to the wealthy pearl merchant.

Jazira Aviation Club

For something a little different, head to Ras Al Khaimah’s unique Jazira Aviation Club. This centre has been running for 25 years, and invites budding pilots and aviation enthusiasts to enjoy tours of the skies in its colourful small planes. You’ll take off from the runway, soar at around 1,200 feet above Al Marjan, Mina Al Arab, and Al Hamra, and even get a go at flying the plane yourself. If you’re keen to take it to the next step, you can learn to fly from microlights, gyrocopters, powered parachutes and paramotors, with flight training and pilot conversion courses offered. A 20-minute flight starts from Dhs400.

@jazirah.aviation

Wadi Showka

Shawka has several varied routes including paths great for beginners. You can choose from a quick ramble or make a day of it and include the Shawka pools, too. Whichever you pick you’ll enjoy impressive, panoramic views (aka several ‘Gram opportunities). Head to the Shawka Dam and either take the stairs directly to the summit or choose one of the trails, easily visible from the small parking area. The trails are well marked out, so you won’t get lost and it’s safe for families with children. It’s dog-friendly, too but keep them on a leash as you don’t want them to wander too far. If you’d prefer to go in a guided group, Adventurati Tours runs guided trips through the cooler months. Expect endless routes of downhill and uphill thrills passing through local farms and wild camels.

Wadi Showka, Hajar Mountains, Ras Al Khaimah. adventurati-outdoor.com

Action Flight hot air balloon

Drink in incredible views of the Ras Al Khaimah landscape, by serenely drifting over the desert with an Action Flight hot air balloon ride. ActionFlight will take guests on a sky-high tour of the rolling dunes, inviting desert lovers and adventure seekers to enjoy the sunrise from a soaring new vantage point. It includes complimentary transportation from anywhere within the emirate, with additional transfer options available from other emirates for an additional fee plus breakfast. If you’re looking for even more action, a bird of prey show featuring native Arabain falcons, owls, and hawks takes place afterwards. The season runs from October to May, with tickets priced at Dhs899 for adults and Dhs849 for children.

actionflight.ae

Dhayah Fort

If you want a dose of heritage and history, a visit to Dhayah Fort is in order. It is the only hill fort remaining in the UAE and dates back to the Late Bronze Age (1600 to 1300BC). While visitors head to the fort now for the spectacular views, back then it was used by the locals for fortification. The monument is of historical importance and is the place where the battle between the British troops and local Qawasim tribes took place in 1819. If you’re visiting, better wear your comfy shoes as you’ll have to climb 239 zigzagging steps. In the end, though, you’re rewarded with those spectacular views of mountain ranges, palm trees and the lands of Oman. Want to learn more? You can get a great history lesson from the brochure here. At the base of the fort, visit the large Wadi Souq tombs which date between 2,000 to 1,300 BC.

Al Qassimi Palace

Well, okay… it probably isn’t as mysterious (read, spooky) anymore – not since the four-storey property has been ‘officially’ open to the public. Before this, the mysterious building lay vacant for 35 years and no one really knows why. It was rumoured that the family of the late Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Qasimi who it was built for, moved out after one night claiming the property was haunted. Inside you’ll venture around the 35 rooms, which have been designed with marble floors, glass chandeliers and a few peculiar artworks. There’s also a room with a huge pyramid structure that sits at the top of the mansion. Entry is Dhs50.

Al Qassimi Palace, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Road, Al Dhait North, Ras Al Khaimah, from Dhs50. Tel: (0)52 828 2222.

Images: Supplied & Visit Ras Al Khaimah