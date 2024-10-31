Your wait is officially over…

Seasoned and budding surfers, you now have reason to celebrate as the world’s biggest and most advanced artificial wave facility, Surf Abu Dhabi, is now accepting bookings at its world-class facility on Hudayriyat Island.

Images: What’s On archive

You can choose from open sessions tailored to beginner, intermediate and advanced surfers, as well as 1-on-1 surfing lessons, and an entire 90-minute surf trip for you and 5 other surfers, making for the ideal surf adventure for you and the gang.

For those of you that want to enjoy Surf Abu Dhabi from the sidelines, you can also rent their relaxing cabanas that accommodate 5 guests, for a whole day, or just opt for the all-day sunbed rental, at Dhs200 per sunbed.

At a sneak preview earlier this year, What’s On Abu Dhabi gave the incredible facility a whirl, and we’re pleased to share that the world-class surf spot is sure to impress. The expansive facility on Hudayriyat Island is only one crest of an expansive Modon masterplan that will also include a regional first velodrome and the biggest urban park in Abu Dhabi, among other attractions on the capital’s own adventure island.

While you’re there, you can also enjoy two excellent eats that flank the facility from the sidelines – Nalu Surf Club and Ilios Beach Club.

Surf Abu Dhabi, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs600. Book at surfabudhabi.com. @surfabudhabi