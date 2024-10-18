Secure your spot now…

Northern Irish professional golfer, Rory McIlroy is returning to Dubai to defend the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in 2025 at the historic Emirates Golf Club.

The World Number Three aims to become the first ever five-time winner of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy won the tournament back in 2009, 2015, 2023, and 2024. So if he picks up the win in 2025, not only will he be a five-time winner, it will be a hat-trick.

If you’re a fan and want to go down and show your support, the dates to keep clear in your diary are January 16 to 19, 2025.

McIlroy is a former world number one in the Official World Golf Ranking, spending over a hundred weeks in that position during his career.

Want to see him for free?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hero Dubai Desert Classic (@dubaidcgolf)

Tickets are officially now available on the website – dubaidesertclassic.com

You can also sign up for free general admission tickets, but there is a range of early-bird hospitality packages available to select from.

Rates start from Dhs1,800 for a single day and Dhs8,775 for the season. Snap up your pass as soon as possible as they do sell out.

The Dallah Lounge will offer some of the best views of the golfing action which you can enjoy while tucking into premium food and beverage service throughout the day. You will also be able to head to Dallah rooftop for 360-degree views of Dubai, and the game.

Speaking on returning to Dubai, Rory McIlroy said, “I’m thrilled to be returning to the Emirates Golf Club for the 2025 event. This is a tournament I relish playing and continuing my run here by adding a fifth title would be special and an ideal way to kick off 2025.”

He added, “It’s an incredible course with a great atmosphere, and I’m looking forward to what is always a competitive event.”

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is the oldest golf competition in the Middle East. In 2025, it will be the 36th edition of the tournament.

More details on the line-up of players and other exciting details will be announced on dubaidesertclassic.com

Images: Supplied