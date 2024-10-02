From Dubai to Abu Dhabi…

We’re always on the hunt for inclusive and relaxed restaurants in the capital and HuQQabaz has officially opened its doors in Abu Dhabi is exactly what the city needs.

The popular Turkish restaurant is set to shake up the city’s dining scene. Known for its creative take on Turkish and Anatolian cuisine, HuQQabaz Abu Dhabi is all about bringing the flavour and flair from Istanbul straight to the capital.

3 of 12

You’ll notice the vibrant atmosphere as soon as you step in. From the eye-catching interior to the unique terrarium filled with parrots and exotic plants. The space is as much about the experience as it is about the food.

But if you’re looking for something a little more private, the cosy VIP area is perfect for special occasions or just a more intimate dinner.

Fun for everyone

HuQQabaz is also perfect for a family outing, with a dedicated kids’ area, so the little ones can play while parents can relax over some delicious food without sacrificing family time.

In the food department, prepare for a serious treat. Whether it’s a casual lunch or a delightful dinner, the restaurant takes Turkish heritage and gives it a modern twist. From perfectly grilled kebabs, fresh mezes, and of course, the iconic Turkish breakfast – with its fresh bread, cheeses, olives, and dips, alone is worth the visit.

If you’re someone who enjoys shisha, HuQQabaz also has you covered. There will also be performances and live entertainment to look forward to.

So if you’re looking for a family day out, a laid-back lunch, or a romantic dinner with a loved one, HuQQabaz Abu Dhabi should be top of your list of new restaurants to check out.

HuQQabaz, 25 Al Alam St, Al Kasir, Al Marina, Abu Dhabi, open 24/7. Tel: (0)2 650 5513 @huqqabazabudhabi