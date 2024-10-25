Just in time for Halloween…

Halloween is coming, and if you want to stray away from the usual spooks, make your way to the Zabeel Theatre at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, where The Woman in Black is waiting for you.

The popular play featuring a brilliant West End cast returns to Dubai just in time for Halloween, and if you want to get your thrills, this is the play to watch.

It runs for four nights from October 30 to Saturday, November 2, 2025. Ticket prices start from Dhs200. Book your spots (if you dare) here.

What is the play about?

Lawyer, Arthur Kipps strongly believes he and his family have been cursed by the mysterious Woman in Black. To help him share his horrifying story, Kipps reaches out to an actor who agrees to play the role of Arthur Kipp to tell the tale.

It starts off innocent, but as time goes on, soon we realise that the woman in black has a desire for revenge no one can avoid.

The Woman in Black is an adaptation of Susan Hill’s bestselling novel and is respected internationally as one of the most effective plays ever written. Over seven million people have watched the story unfold on stage, and it has delighted and terrified audience members of all ages.

The Woman in Black became more popular thanks to the movie under the same name, starring the brilliant Daniel Radcliffe. However, if you haven’t seen the movie yet, the team at Art For All UAE has suggested watching the play first before hitting the play button on the movie at home.

The play has hit Dubai stages before, and it has returned due to an overwhelming demand. So, if you’ve missed it, this is the time to see it.

Show details

On all days, there will be one show at night at 9pm (doors open at 8.30pm), and on the final night, there is a matinee show at 2pm (doors open at 1.30pm).

The show is for two hours, including an interval.

Do note, the show is only open to children above the age of 10, and under 18s have to be accompanied with an adult over the age of 21.

PS. Want to know what makes this play all the more impressive? The whole play is put together by just two actors (and the woman in black, of course…).

The Woman in Black, Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Oct 30 to Nov 2, prices from Dhs200, Tel: (0)56 611 2719, artforall.ae

