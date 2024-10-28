Sponsored: The perfect day-to-night spot for all occasions in Dubai…

As cooler days roll in, February 30 is welcoming everyone back to its newly refreshed beachside escape on West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. Known for its vibrant, electric atmosphere, this popular destination has enhanced its outdoor area with sparkling white sands and stunning azure waters, making it an ideal spot for social gatherings, family outings, or relaxed beach days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by February 30 Dubai (@february30dubai)

Whether you’re looking to lounge with friends, catch a breathtaking sunset, or enjoy a family meal by the sea, February 30 has something for everyone. With its lively décor extending across indoor and outdoor spaces, food lovers can look forward to a revamped menu featuring exciting new bites crafted by the chefs, adding to the experience.

This reimagined oasis caters to every type of beachgoer—from families with kids and dog owners to sunset lovers and party enthusiasts. So, gather your loved ones, soak in the sun, and make the most of Dubai’s cooler season with unforgettable moments at February 30.

February 30, West Beach Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Monday to Thursday 12pm to 2am, Friday to Sunday 10am to 2am. Tel:(0) 4 244 7200 / Tel:(0)50 716 0030, @february30dubai

Images: Provided