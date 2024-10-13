Time to make space on those bookshelves again!

Book lovers, we have fantastic news for you. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is coming back to Dubai! And it could be sooner than we think…

Usually, this is exciting news we look for at the start of February as the book sale usually takes place in March every year. But an Instagram post from the official Big Bad Wolf UAE account popped up during the doom-scrolling that made us stop (and rejoice).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Bad Wolf Books – UAE (@bigbadwolf.uae)

The post didn’t reveal much, except a text that reads ‘Guess who’s coming back?‘.

No other details were shared in the caption, but… unlike Scar from The Lion King, we here at What’s On HQ love a good guessing game.

*Puts on detective glasses*

Now… looking at the possible clues shared in the post, we can guess the event will take place this year. If it is true, this will be the first time the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has taken place twice in a year in Dubai. Last year, the Big Bad Wolf did return to the UAE for a second time but set up home in Sharjah courtesy of Sharjah Book Authority.

Coming back to the post, we also noticed an orange and black colour scheme, which made us immediately think of Halloween. Could the book sale be as soon as the end of October 2024? (By the way, kudos to the graphic designer who made a stack of books look like the Burj Khalifa – nice touch!)

Lastly, the organisers have answered a few comments in the posts asking for when the dates are with a ‘Soon!’…

But remember, this is all just guesses. Could it be an online-only sale? Guess we will have to wait to find out. We are keeping our eyes peeled for updates, so stay tuned to find out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Don’t know what the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is? It’s a sale which features a million books starting from as low as Dhs2. It spans plenty of genres and languages from English to Arabic, French, German, and more, with vast options for children and adults alike.

As for the location, it usually takes place at the Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City, but as we said, we will have to wait for the official announcement.

If you’re visiting for the first time, here are some tips offered by the Big Bad Wolf himself.

@bigbadwolf.uae

Images: Pexels