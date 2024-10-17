Sponsored: Something to do every day of the week…

Want to pair your day with the glittering views of the Dubai Marina? You’ll find plenty of options at the Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotels & Suites.

The hotel features a collection of dining venues where you can lay back and enjoy some grub or get your adrenaline going with bingo or quiz night. Take your pick.

The Croft

Award-winning favorite British eatery, The Croft is great for hearty British food. Sit indoors and watch the chefs in the open kitchen, or outdoors to enjoy the panoramic views of Dubai Marina.

On Friday, The Best of British offers authentic British cuisine served family-style. Pair it with refreshing sips as you groove to DJ Paul Mendez’s beats. It’s Dhs169 for food and Dhs245 for food with three hours of house beverages. Bringing the little ones? It’s Dhs85 for kids between six and 12. Dinner runs from 7pm to 10pm.

If screaming ‘Bingo!’ is more your game, head here on a Wednesday at 7.30pm. Taking place outdoors in the fresh air, enjoy the social atmosphere and hearty food. Try not to let the breathtaking views distract you as there are cool prizes to win.

Counter Culture Cafe

Counter Culture Café serves up speciality drinks and cocktails with grab-and-go bites. As winter approaches, the outdoor space is a great option for a get-together with friends or family including your pet.

The daily Lazy Morning breakfast offers classic dishes from Eggs Benedict, warm pastries, fruits, fresh juices, teas and coffee. The pocket-friendly deal is Dhs175 for two. Enjoy the breakfast until 3pm and after 12pm, you can enjoy the breakfast with two glasses of bubbles for Dhs275 for two.

Want more?

Other offers you don’t want to miss include Wings Wednesday for Dhs195 every Wednesday from 5pm to 10pm, a Sunday Roast from 12pm every Sunday for Dhs150 (food only), and a Quiz Night every Thursday from 7.30pm.

For bookings, contact 04 319 4000 or email eatatharbour@marriott.com

