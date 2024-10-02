Enjoy this annual celebration of food, drink and culture…

In addition to being the start of a roaring final quarter, October also means Oktoberfest celebrations. Here are 4 great spots to celebrate Oktoberfest in Abu Dhabi.

Hemingway’s

Hemingway’s Garden will be transformed into a Bavarian garden this month, all set to offer you a true taste of Oktoberfest with an impressive array of authentic German delicacies for you to enjoy. Indulge in mouthwatering bratwurst, pretzels, schnitzels, sauerkraut, and more, and pair your meal with a selection of premium German brews. For live entertainment, Beloved Once Duo will perform every evening during the ten-day celebration.

Hemingway’s Garden, Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, October 23 to 31, 4pm to 2am. Tel: (0)501831687. @radissonbluauh

McGettigan’s

McGettigan’s Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi is launching a weekly Saturday Table Brunch, starting with an Oktoberfest-themed event on October 5. Enjoy a Bavarian-inspired menu and German hops, with lively performances from their singer and DJ.

McGettigan’s, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi, October 5, from Dhs185. @dusitthaniabudhabi

Stills

Stills at Crowne Plaza Yas Island is bringing the ultimate Oktoberfest celebration to Abu Dhabi this month, and you’ll be able to celebrate the spirit of Bavaria with authentic German flavours. With free flowing German hops and midday a la carte offerings as well as an Oktoberfest Buffet on October 19, dig in to hearty German dishes as you savour the tunes of German band, Gaudiblosn, a traditional five-piece outfit specially flown in from Deutschland.

Stills, Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 17 to 19, Dhs189 soft, Dhs289 hops. @stillsyasisland

Crafty Fox

Get ready to raise your steins and embrace Bavarian charm at Crafty Fox this Oktoberfest, where a celebration of premium casual dining awaits as you enjoy stunning views of the Abu Dhabi mangroves. Whether you’re in it to enjoy the beverages, a grand Oktoberfest buffet or their share platter with your crew, this lively sports bar on Yas is a great option for you this October.

Crafty Fox, Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 2 to 6, Dhs35 (beverages), Dhs99 (buffet), Dhs185(sharing platter). Tel:(0) 569928630. @craftyfox.yaslinks