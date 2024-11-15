Easy like Sunday morning…

Dates, for many, are a stressful affair. Whether first, third or the 29th, they could be a hassle to plan – how do you pick the perfect spot to match the vibe? If you’re looking for something a little more relaxed, laid back and less frilly, this list for you. These casual date night spots will make your weekend date night plans easier.

Kinoya

This supper-club turned full-fledged restaurant is a perhaps one of the best places to have ramen in Dubai and not only does it serve incredible Japanese fair, it is also perfectly casual for spontaneous dates with your partner, maybe even on weekdays. The vibe is relaxed and with traditional, modern and on the counter seating, you can sit wherever depending on how private you want to be and bond over a delicious bowl of hearty ramen. You’ll feel transported to an authentic Tokyo izakaya.

The Onyx Tower, The Greens Tue to Sun 12pm to 1am, Mon closed, Tel: (0)4 220 2920, kinoya.ae

Couqley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Couqley French Brasserie (@couqleyuae)



Looking for great French food without the frills? Couqley is the answer to that question. You’ll find every measure of diner in this brick-and-mortar-esque underground bistro – casual pub goers, couples, singles and regulars. Couqley is a veteran of great dining in Dubai, having made a name for hitting the spot pretty much every single time for a long time now. The experience is wholly simplistic. Come as you are, indulge and come back again. Perfect for all your spontaneous date night plans and group dinners as well.

Couqley, JLT Cluster A, Dubai, daily midday to 1am, couqley.ae

Itadaku

This is a family-run affair – Itadaku feels incredibly traditional and rooted, and the space in Wasl Vita Mall is small, laid back and welcoming. Great for nights out, the spot serves authentic, ingredient driven fare that speaks for itself. While not shorts-and-flip-flops level of casual (if someone shows up to your date like that, run the other way), it strikes a pretty great balance between fancy and simple, and is also spontaneity friendly so your weeknights are also sorted.

Itadaku, Wasl Vita Mall, Jumeirah, daily, 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm, Tel: (0) 4 223 6122, @itadaku_dubai

GIMI

GIMI is a tribute to the sweet, spicy hawker culture of the country. The dim lamps, the sleek dark interiors with a splash of street style chic and the impossible-to-miss flashing red neon sign very much make it feel like the lively after-hours spot it is, perfect for dinner with a hint of party. A hint of gimi, or spice in Korean, if you will. Hearty Asian flavours and an ambience infused with moonlit energy – GIMI is a must-visit for foodies and perfect for date night.

GIMI, Al Wasl Vita Mall, Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues to Fri, 6pm to 12am, Sat to Sun, 12am to 12pm, closed on Mondays, Tel: (0) 56 545 9575, @gimi.dxb

Iranish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iranish Iranian Restaurant (@iranishdxb)



If you’re looking for the most authentic Iranian food you can find in Dubai, Iranish is the place to be. It’s a place filled with stories and each dish they serve has a legacy, a sweet tale of nostalgia behind it. The flavours are uniquely Iranian, meaning you won’t find Iranian food of this kind elsewhere in Dubai. Decked out in traditional accents and furnishings, it feels like a rich, homely living room, which is exactly why you can come as you are and feast on comfort food. Simply bring a curious appetite and you’ll leave fed, happy and wanting to come back for more.

Iranish, Wasl 51, Jumeirah, Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 11.30pm, Fri to Sun, 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 52 149 5857, @iranishdxb

Daikan Izakaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daikan Izakaya (@daikanizakaya_ae)



The slightly more glamorous counterpart of Daikan Ramen, Daikan Izakaya in City Walk’s C2 Licensed District, is a the perfect crossroads between fancy nightlife and laid back dinner. You can come here on a weeknight or a weekend, dressed up or down and enjoy simple, great food in a vibrant vibe. It feels noncommittal, endlessly fun and a great spot to stay late as well. You can dine, lounge at the bar afterwards and with a bustling atmosphere, it’ll always feel upbeat and lively, which is what you want on date night.

Daikan Izakaya, City Walk, Dubai, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 52 703 8369, @daikanizakaya_ae

Duo Gastrobar

From Russia (St Petersburg to be exact) with love, the award-winning DUO has officially landed in the Dubai desert. DUO is known for its reasonable prices, quality ingredients, delicious signature cocktails, and lively atmosphere. The menu blends modern European cuisine, with a slight touch of Asia. Chef Dmitry Blinov is bringing his 40 best dishes from DUO Band’s restaurants to the Dubai Hills outpost including the tuna ceviche (Dhs65), broccoli pate (Dhs35), and oxtail pie with taleggio (Dhs75).

Dubai Hills Business Park 4. Weekdays 12pm to 11pm, Weekends 12pm to 12am, @duo.uae

The Lighthouse



Further down on the scale of casual, The Lighthouse exudes the kind of warmth one would hope to find when discovering a new spot. At first glance, it’s simple and incredibly inviting to passers-by who might be scouting for a spontaneous haunt. We say that because nothing about The Lighthouse is too much – too intense, too experimental, too fancy or too expensive. Nor is it too pale. It’s just right for a weeknight when you don’t want to be rudely surprised.

The Lighthouse, across various locations, @thelighthouse_ae

Uchi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCHI DIFC (@uchi.uae)



Uchi in DIFC is smaller then you’d expect – but it’s also cosy, quiet and the perfect place for a casual date that’s not too casual. Not only is the food delicious and wholesome, it’s such a welcome break from the loud, large spaces that are a Dubai staple. A beautiful bar takes up much of the space in the middle and the service is welcoming and warm. DIFC comes off as too frilly, but this is one of the more easy-going spots where you can show up on the whim and find a good meal, guaranteed.

Uchi, DIFC, Dubai, Sun to Wed, 12pm to 1am, Thurs to Fri, 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 298 5044, @uchi.uae

3Fils

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3Fils (@3.fils)



3Fils first opened in 2016 in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, and quickly developed a loyal following, despite its petite size. It’s an independently owned, unflashy, unlicensed, super-casual, no-reservations joint that also happens to serve delicious food. The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating, but all tables are served on a walk-in basis – so you won’t be able to book ahead. This is for the uber casual – don’t feel like cooking? Head over and find comfort staples.

3 Fils, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, daily 12pm to 11.3pm, walk-in only. Tel: (04) 333 4003. 3fils.com

21 Grams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 21grams | Urban Balkan Bistro (@21grams.dubai)

21 Grams is the kind of simple, unassuming eatery that you can go to for a sweet daytime date, maybe a lunch, but even dinner works. It’s a small space, minimalistic, where one can pop down to get some work done, catch up with a friend or go on a spontaneous date. The no frills attached atmosphere feels more homely and with a fairly compact menu, you’re set for fuss free dining. If you haven’t tried Balkan food before, this bistro is a great way to get acquainted.

21 Grams, Meyan Mall, Umm Suqeim, Mon to Wed, 8am to 5pm, Thurs to Sun, 8am to 11pm, Tel: (0) 50 841 5021, @21grams.dubai

Lila Molino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LILA Molino + Cafe (@lilamolino)



There’s a fair chance that if you’re aware of Lila Taqueria, you’re aware of Lila Molino. The latter is the former’s much-larger and tastefully expansive younger sister, both helmed by the watchful, tender eye and many years of a love affair with Mexican food of Chef Shaw Lash. Lila Molino opened it’s doors in a corner of Alserkal Avenue not that long ago – it’s a cafe, it’s a marketplace and above all, it’s where you should go if you couldn’t care less about fancies and frills.

Lila Molino, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, Tues to Sun, 9am to 10pm, closed on Mon, Tel: (0) 4 388 5600, @lilamolino

Kokoro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kokoro Hand Roll Bar (@kokoro.dxb)



Kokoro, Dubai’s first hand roll bar, is the newest Japanese offering at Alserkal Avenue, a small, almost hole-in-the-wall spot free of frills and fuss and full of the casual, inviting warmth one usually finds at a space like this. And fresh fish, of course. Every variety of it. Everything about Kokoro says laidback but not lazy, spontaneous but not overwhelming, so very cool but not alienating. Like that hipster barista you know who makes you feel like they woke up today to brew coffee for you and you only (and the 12 other people in the line behind you).

Kokoro, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Sun to Wed, 12pm to 10.30pm, Thurs to Sat, 12pm to 11.30pm, @kokoro.dxb

Cucina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cucina The Palm (@cucinathepalm)



Cucina feels like a family neighbourhood Italian, with the warmth and the carbs to show for it. This is a family-oriented restaurant and perfect for a cosy weeknight or weekend dinner date where you all want is a bowl of safe, delicious pasta and the company of a special person. They also have a gelato parlour, because you can’t have dinner without dessert and classics on the menu that you know you’ll love.

Cucina, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, daily, 7am to 1am, Tel: (0) 4 666 1408, @cucinathepalm

You might also like Savour the streets: Where to find the best street food in Old Dubai

KATA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATA – Contemporary Japanese (@kata.ae)



As far as sushi in the mall goes, Kata really takes the cake. This Japanese restaurant not only has incredibly plated food that will look gorgeous for your socials as the Dubai Fountains go off in the background but Kata where the food looks good, it tastes even better – we promise. And it’s mall dining, which means you can end up here after a day of shopping or just because and it’s all chill. From maki towers to braised short rib, our personal favourite? The mushroom truffle rice pot.

Kata, Waterfront Dining, Dubai Mall, daily, 10am to 12am. @kata.ae

Images: Supplied/Socials