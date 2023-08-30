Dubai, make way for a new foodie hotspot…

On our radar thanks to the recent influx of restaurant, cafe, and bar openings, Dubai Hills is also home to a record-breaking indoor roller coaster, a sprawling golf course, Dubai Hills Mall, and an incredible outdoor park.

Dubbed “the new DIFC”, Dubai Hills Business Park is becoming a popular place to visit thanks to some of the coolest new restaurant openings in the city. Whether you live in Dubai Hills or have to travel to get there, trust us when we say, it’s worth the journey.

From neighbourhood pubs to Michelin-star fine dining, here’s where to eat and drink in Dubai Hills Business Park:

DUO Gastrobar

All the way from St Petersburg, award-winning DUO has officially landed in the desert. DUO is known for its reasonable prices, quality ingredients, delicious signature cocktails, and lively atmosphere. The menu blends modern European cuisine, with a slight touch of Asia. Chef Dmitry Blinov is bringing his 40 best dishes from DUO Band’s restaurants to the Dubai Hills outpost including the tuna ceviche (Dhs65), broccoli pate (Dhs35), and oxtail pie with taleggio (Dhs75).

Duo, Dubai Hills Business Park 4. Weekdays 12pm to 11pm, Weekends 12pm to 12am. @duo.uae

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki

Four years since opening Reif Japanese Kushiyaki in Dar Wasl, chef Reif has added a second restaurant to his portfolio. The second Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, located at Dubai Hills Business Park, is a grown-up iteration of the first. The 118-seater homegrown Reif Japanese Kushiyaki restaurant offers a more extensive menu than the original Dar Wasl location, while still keeping Reif’s unique cooking approach. Escargot takoyaki, otoro with satsuma Wagyu steamed bun, and black cod ramen are among the signature dishes, with prices ranging from Dhs78 to Dhs220. The decor also differs from the flagship restaurant with an open-plan kitchen, high table seating, bar lounge, and a 12-seater private dining pod. Another big difference between Dar Wasl and Dubai Hills is that the latter is licensed, meaning the first area of the restaurant is dedicated to a bar, serving up an array of playfully named Japanese cocktails, alongside all the usual wines and beers.

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Dubai Hills Business Park, Building 3, 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 255 5142, reifkushiyaki.com

Hoe Lee Kow

If you’re looking for a casual eatery to catch up with friends or enjoy quality food with your closest ones, unconventional Korean BBQ, Hoe Lee Kow is well worth a trip. Venturing into a new cuisine, chef Reif Othman was inspired by his years of travel and love for Korean BBQ. Located in Dubai Hills Business Park 4, the restaurant is cosy and minimalistic with playful nods to Korean culture including traditional masks, clothing, and decorative fans. There’s also a sleek (licensed) bar serving thirst-quenching cocktails that will make you say hoe lee kow. Onto the food, to start we recommend the Jeju scallops (Dhs96), Reif fried chicken (Dhs48), and corn croquettes (Dhs46). Next up, the grilled ori gogi (Dhs168) is a show-stopper dish with Irish duck breast served in an unconventional Korean BBQ style.

Hoe Lee Kow, Dubai Hills Business Park, Building 4, Dubai. 6pm to 11pm Monday to Friday, 12pm to 12am Saturday to Sunday. Tel:(0)4 255 5142. @hlkbyreif

TERO by Reif

For those looking for an extra special dining experience…A new licensed version of beloved Reif Japanese Kushiyaki recently opened at Dubai Hills Business Park, and with it, Reif Othman’s acclaimed 12-seater chef’s table, Tero. Diners will enter through the back of house, before starting their immersive dining experience with drinks and snacks to start in the lounge, followed by a front-row seat at the chef’s culinary station. Tero’s monthly changing, surprise-tasting menu experience can be reserved for groups or for single individuals from Wednesday through to Saturday. There are two seatings available at 6pm and 9.30pm, with eight courses priced at Dhs888 and 12 dishes priced at Dhs1,212.

Tero by Reif, Dubai Hills Business Park, Building 3, Dubai. Weds to Sun, 6pm and 9.30pm. From Dhs888. @terobyreif

The Tap House

Popular Palm Jumeirah neighbourhood gastropub The Tap House opened its third outpost in Dubai Hills Business Park earlier this year. Like its counterparts at Club Vista Mare and Souk Al Bahar, The Tap House at Dubai Hills features the same array of top deals, so expect live entertainment and weekly promotions, including the popular Nan’s British Roast as well as all the sporting action. The pub offers a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere with one of the largest selections of draft drinks in town along with delicious European and Asian cuisine. If you’re staying for a meal, guests can expect a wide variety of all your favourite pub grub, including IPA fish and chips, steak and Stout shepherd’s pie or for the more discerning palate, Norwegian salmon or wok-tossed black pepper beef.

The Tap House, Dubai Hills Business Park 2. Daily 12am to 12am. Open until 1am on weekends. Tel:(0)4 576 4999. thetaphouse.ae / @thetaphousedubaihills

Joe & the Juice

Whether you’re catching up with a friend or looking to get some work done, Joe & the Juice in Dubai Hills is the perfect spot. And of course, you won’t go hungry. From light bites to-go or healthy juice, the renowned Danish coffee shop has you covered. As well as coffees and smoothies, there are 14 juices to choose from including global favourites, Joe’s Green Mile made with broccoli, spinach, avocado, lemon, and apple, Go Away Doc made with carrot, ginger, and apple and much more. For bites, Joe & The Juice serves up salad bowls, breakfast bowls, and sandwiches including spicy tuna and Joe’s Club – a signature chicken, avocado, and vegan pesto delight. Vegans try the green bowl and avocado sandwich.

Joe & the Juice, Dubai Hills Business Park. Daily, 8am to 10pm. Tel:(0)4 222 1442. @joeandthejuiceuae

Croq’ Michel

Founded by Michelin-lauded French chef Michel Sarran, Croq’Michel is a restaurant concept dedicated to the beloved French staple sandwich. Guests can discover the Croq Paris, the standard variation of the croque monsieur, with veal ham, emmental cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and bechamel sauce. Or for those with a taste of adventure, the Croq Bali, with shrimp, coconut cream, ginger, lemongrass, Philadelphia cheese, coriander, emmental cheese and a dash of sate sauce.



Croq Michel, Dubai Hills Business Park 3. Daily 9am to 9pm. Tel:(0)58 100 1038. @croqmicheldxb

Coming soon…

Avatara

Avatara, currently located in the Voco Hotel, is the first and only entirely vegetarian fine dining experience in Dubai. From the same team behind Tresind Studio and Aamara, the one-star Michelin restaurant is relocating to Dubai Hills Business Park this summer. Avatara curates soulful Indian cuisine inspired by simple seasonal ingredients, with a focus on pure, clean, and natural produce. The 16-course tasting menu is served across two seatings per evening 6pm and 9pm, as well as Sunday lunch.

Avatara, Dubai Hills Business Park. Opening soon. Dhs450. avatara.ae

Tania’s Teahouse

Cuppa tea-quila anyone? Beloved Tania’s Teahouse, the pretty pink cafe on Jumeirah Beach Road, is moving to a new location with a brand-new look and feel, and an alcohol license. That’s right if picking from the vast number of teas and coffees had you scratching your head, you will now have alcoholic sip options to pick from on the menu. Opening its doors in September, Tania’s will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a revamped menu, three event spaces, and a heightened in-house dining experience.

Tania’s, Dubai Hills Business Park. Opening September 2023. @taniasteahouse

Images: Provided/Social