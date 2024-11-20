Celebrate the union of two passions – motorcycles and films…

If you thought the Dubai Motorcycle Film Festival hit the kickstand on the event this year, breathe a sigh of relief from those exhaust pipes as the festival is returning this December.

The Dubai Motorcycle Film Festival is an annual celebration of motorcycle culture and creativity showcased through a series of films and documentaries. If cool motorcycle videos (and their riders) have roared onto your Instagram scrollfest (thanks algorithm), you’ll know just how amazing the culture and camaraderie of the motorcycling community is.

Now in its fourth edition, the film festival will take place at Warehouse Four on Saturday, December 7, 2024. Tickets per person will cost Dhs65 (above the age of 12) and you can purchase it here.

The cool event not only calls on motorcyclists or motorcycle buffs to the event, but filmmakers, film fans, and the wider community, too.

The event is sponsored by Motofever – a one-stop shop for all things motorcycle-related. Motofever sells a range of high-quality motorcycle accessories, gear, and apparel. You can find the store in Al Quoz, but they will also showcase a few products at the film festival.

Besides the line-up of films, those attending can also enjoy a sunset BBQ catered by Cafe Rider. It is the UAE’s first speciality coffee roastery, custom motorcycle garage, coffee shop, cafe, and retail store – all under one roof. You will be able to tuck into the delicious grub right outside Warehouse Four.

For a spot of adrenaline, you can catch fearless riders on two wheels in the Danger Globe.

As in the past, the film festival will award a small number of awards to participating films. Categories include the Best Dubai Film, Best Original Film, Best Short Documentary, Best Editing, Best Dramatic Film and Best Brand Film. All the awards will be chosen by a judging panel made up of local and international motorcycle, media, and film industry professionals.

For all updates, head to @dubaimotorcyclefilmfestival or check the website here.

Time to dig out that leather jacket!

Dubai Motorcycle Film Festival, Warehouse Four, Al Quoz, Dubai; Dec 7; Dhs65 per person; Tel: (0)50 738 0158. warehousefour.com