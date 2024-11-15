Sponsored: Feeling jolly good and festive at Le Meridien Al Aqah…

Embrace the festive season at Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, where luxurious celebrations meet beachside relaxation. With packages for families, friends, and solo travelers alike, this iconic resort on the coast of Fujairah promises an unforgettable holiday experience filled with culinary delights, wellness offerings, and vibrant entertainment.

Festive culinary experiences

Savor the tastes of the season with a variety of dining options across the resort. Sample Thai-inspired dishes alongside Indian specialties at Taste, enjoy fresh seafood and grilled favorites at Gonu Bar & Grill, or explore an extensive buffet at Views Restaurant. For Christmas celebrations, Views and Gonu will host festive brunches and dinners, with prices starting at Dhs210.

Ring in 2025 at the glamorous New Year’s Gala Dinner on the Layali Lawn. With live entertainment including belly dancing, a four-piece band, and a DJ, guests can dance the night away under the stars. When midnight strikes, enjoy a spectacular fireworks display, marking the New Year in unforgettable style. Prices start from Dhs945 per person.

Spa and Relaxation Retreat

Take a break from the holiday hustle with the resort’s exclusive spa package. Recharge with a 60-minute signature massage at Spa Al Aqah, designed to rejuvenate body and mind. After a restful night in one of the resort’s spacious rooms, begin the day with a delicious international breakfast at Views. Use promo code “SPA” when booking to take advantage of this relaxing retreat.

Early Bird Savings

Planning ahead pays off at Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort. Guests who book in advance can enjoy up to 15 per cent off their stay. Experience stunning ocean views, the largest free-form pool in Fujairah, and a host of family-friendly amenities, including the Le Meridien Family Club and mini golf. Use promo code “ADP” to secure this offer.

Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Fujairah, Tel: (0) 9 244 9000, @lemeridien_alaqah

Images: Supplied