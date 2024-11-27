Sponsored: Say hello to Dubai’s Newest Nikkei rooftop restaurant…

Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai unveils IKKA, a vibrant new rooftop dining destination that celebrates authentic Nikkei cuisine while blending art, music, and breathtaking views. With a culinary concept curated by the talented Chef José Luis Mifflin, IKKA brings together the bold flavors of Peruvian and Japanese fusion cuisine, creating a one-of-a-kind dining experience in the heart of the city.

The restaurant’s design is a reflection of Peruvian heritage, with vibrant murals—many hand-painted by Chef José himself, including a stunning llama portrait—that set the tone for its artistic ambiance. Paired with Latino beats and panoramic views of Downtown Dubai’s glittering skyline and tranquil sea vistas, IKKA invites diners to relax, connect, and celebrate the joy of food and community.

At the core of IKKA’s concept is its dedication to Nikkei cuisine, a culinary tradition that fuses Peruvian ingredients with Japanese techniques. From bold ceviches to expertly crafted sushi, each dish tells a story of cross-cultural harmony. Guests can also enjoy a curated beverage selection inspired by the diverse terrains of Peru, offering a sensory journey through unique flavors.

More than just a restaurant, IKKA is a gathering place for those seeking a lively, immersive experience. Whether it’s an evening under the stars or a night filled with Latin-inspired rhythms, every moment at IKKA is designed to delight.

IKKA, Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai, 6pm to 2.30am, daily, Dhs150 per person, Tel: (0) 4 302 1234, hyatt.com

Images: Supplied