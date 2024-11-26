Sponsored: An ace time guaranteed…

A brunch has become one of the ways that residents and visitors in Dubai enjoy a weekend. However, if you’re looking for more than just a sit-down and dine session with friends, consider this new brunch offer from Five Iron Golf Dubai that ensures your brunching is packed with plenty of fun.

Dubai’s new entertainment destination located in The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi has launched a new exciting brunch deal on Saturday called Kiss My Putt. Not only does your brunching session include delicious food and drinks, there are loads of complimentary games and some friendly little competition thrown into the mix, too.

Running every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, brunch goers can indulge in bold bites and lip-smacking sips with their mates. And if they want to get into the action, they can opt for a round at the golfing simulator.

The venue features 17 high-tech simulators where you can play golf, mini-games, and even fun other sports like football and basketball, making it an affair fit for anyone.

Not too fond of your golfing swing? Around the sprawling 32,000+ square foot venue, guests can also show off their skills at billiards, shuffleboard, darts, and more. In other words, there’s something fun for everyone to do and enjoy. Oh, and you also stand a chance to win some fun prizes.

Admists the cheers (and possibly groans), there will be a live DJ at the decks playing cool tunes ensuring the mood stays high and exciting.

For the brunch, it’s Dhs195 per person for the soft package and Dhs345 per person for the house package. If you want to enjoy the golf simulation as well, it’s Dhs495 per person and you’ll need at least two people to book. Bringing a little one under the age of 12? It’s Dhs125 per child.

Make your bookings here.

Five Iron Golf Dubai, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Five Iron open daily 6am to 2am, brunch on Saturday 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs195, Tel: (0)4 396 6867. fiveirongolf.ae

Images: Supplied