This festive season, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers invites you to celebrate in style with enchanting experiences, unforgettable dining, and spectacular views. From tree lighting ceremonies to indulgent brunches and glamorous New Year’s Eve celebrations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Welcome the festive season with a heartwarming tree lighting ceremony in the Lobby Lounge. Enjoy seasonal drinks, holiday treats, and live festive melodies while creating memories with loved ones.

Lobby Lounge, Thurs, Dec 10, 5.45pm to 7.30pm (lights on at 6 pm)

Festive Afternoon Tea and High Tea Experience

Immerse yourself in a festive atmosphere while savoring a selection of seasonal delights: sandwiches, scones, and pastries. Choose between the elegant Lobby Lounge or the spectacular views of Level 45 for an impeccable white-glove service.

Lobby Lounge, Dhs260 per person, 2pm – 6pm, Level 45, Dhs280 per person, 2pm – 6 pm, available from Dec 7

Christmas Day Brunches

Nahaam & SOLE join forces to bring you a Christmas extravaganza feast with live music across two stunning venues, from Dhs565 per person. For an elevated experience Ray’s Grill Christmas Brunch, offers breathtaking 63rd-floor views and an award-winning culinary experience. From Dhs625 per person.

Both brunches run from 1pm to 4.30pm

New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Ring in the New Year at award-winning destinations with stunning views of the fireworks. Celebrate poolside at Nahaam & SOLE Gala Dinner, featuring live music and elegant ambiance, from Dhs650 per person, 7pm to midnight. At the MICHELIN-selected Ray’s Grill, enjoy a four-course dinner paired with breathtaking panoramic views, starting at Dhs450 per person from 6pm.

For a taste of Spain, head to José by Pizarro for an authentic Spanish set menu and exclusive access to the Observation Deck, Abu Dhabi’s highest vantage point, to enjoy the fireworks display for only Dhs500 per person. Or head directly to Observation Deck for a countdown experience from Dhs295 drinks only from 10pm.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, West Corniche, Abu Dhabi, (0) 2 811 5666, etihadtowers.FBreservations@conradhotels.com, festive offers at Conrad Abu Dhabi

Images: Supplied