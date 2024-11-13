It was a celeb-adored icon on Miami’s social scene. But what can Delano bring to Bluewaters?

It’s out with the old and in with the new at Bluewaters. After the departure of Ceasars Entertainment, the island’s two hotels have been taken over by Ennismore, with the Caesars Palace part now a Banyan Tree, and the Julius Tower rebranded to Delano.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, the original Delano in Miami burst onto the city’s social scene in 1995, and is credited with redefining a resort’s communal spaces, leading the way for a new brand of lifestyle hotels to be born that are about so much more than just guest rooms. The pool parties were legendary, the nights-out packed with A-listers, and yet, an exclusivity and level of discretion made it one of the most sought after spots for anyone who was anyone.

But that was three decades ago, and while the original in Miami remains closed post-pandemic, the arrival of the brand in Dubai marks a new chapter for Delano.

Come and check-in with us as we check it out…

Location

Tucked away in the far corner of Bluewaters, you’ll drive past the Banyan Tree, then La Cantine Beach Club to get to Delano. It unrolls along the beach on one side, with the looming facade of Ain Dubai on the other.

Look and feel

It’s all rather understated and sophisticated – a bright and breezy reception is adorned in neutral hues, flooded with natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows that run down the length of the sumptuous space. Billowing white drapes, a Delano signature, are found in the corridors, at the valet, and in guest rooms, a reminder of the stories laced through the walls of this historic brand. At the heart of the resort, the pool sits pretty in the centre, flanked by palm trees and sun loungers laid with canary yellow towels.

Food and drink

Tutto Passa is the main restaurant, serving a concise continental buffet and then a more detailed a la carte menu for breakfast. Order eggs half a dozen ways, or one of the sweet options like fluffy pancakes with an airy whipped cream if you’re after something more indulgent. For dinner, Italian flavours take centre stage, and it’s a wonderful menu that focuses on the coastal classics – think iced bowls of oysters with a zesty vinaigrette, and a long bowl of lobster pasta for two, where the ribbons of linguine come perfectly al dente and topped with chunks of meaty lobster.

For drinks Miami’s storied Rose Bar, where former guests included Madonna and George Clooney, has been given a Dubai glow-up. It’s still laced with rose-tinted glamour through its crimson velvet curtains and leather booths, and drinks on the menu include nods to the original through names like Miami Vice(s), a rum-based mix with strawberry and coconut water; and the South Beach, a tequila-based cocktail with mandarin and white chocolate.

Still to come, the culinary anchor of Delano Miami, Blue Door Restaurant, will bring modern Anatolian cuisine to the resort; and Maison Revka, a Paris Society hotspot from St Tropez and Paris, will complete the hotel’s culinary line-up.

Rooms

Our guest room felt warm and cosy, a separate bathroom and WC on either side as you walk-in, and a wardrobe in the corner where we found some of the comfiest hotel slippers we’ve ever tried – making each step feel like walking on clouds. The Marina-facing balcony was a lovely spot to unwind in an evening, sipping on the welcome amenity of the Delano apple juice. Crisp cotton sheets, grand marble bathrooms, and an extensive mini bar stocked with everything from tea and coffee to Humantra hydration shots gave the space an elevated and exclusive feel.

Facilities

One of the star features of Delano Dubai is the pool. While the Miami original was a regular drawer of the city’s who’s-who, the Dubai iteration appears to appeal more to families, who largely surround the front row of beds at the pool. Access to one of the best beaches in the city is another draw, and guests can enjoy days on the sand relaxing under a yellow and white striped parasol, while soaking in the stretching Arabian Sea views.

Next door, La Cantine Beach Club is family-friendly beach club with a sporty and chic feel. Guests can work up a sweat at the gym, splash around at the family or adult pool, or enjoy a game of padel tennis. The restaurant, a gorgeous Mediterranean eatery, adds another culinary dimension to the offering at the hotel.

Service

The hotel is still ironing out a few teething issues, and as such service lapses a little during busy periods at Tutto Passa. But at all other touch points – valet, reception, and particularly at the pool – everyone we meet is friendly and eager to make our stay memorable.

Rates

An entry level guestroom with resort view starts from Dhs2,460.

Verdict

Delano Dubai might have a more family-friendly feel than the storied original, but it’s adapting to its audience. Lacing its legacy through design details and its F&B offering invites you to experience the brand ethos, while still ensuring you get a quintessential luxury Dubai stay.