Good vibes only…

On Saturday, November 23, 2024, What’s On invited an exclusive guest list of readers and friends of the brand to the first ever Ras Al Khaimah Insiders event. Haven’t heard of Insiders by What’s On? It’s a community event that invites residents for a day of fun, sun, bites, and sips at some of the city’s hottest spots. In Ras Al Khaimah, the first-ever Insiders took place at Sunset Beach Lounge, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah.

Set against a backdrop of the blue-hued Arabian Gulf, our guests enjoyed an afternoon of delicious bites and sips while lounging in the cosy cabanas and sun loungers. The pool was too tempting to refuse, offering up a cool reprieve to those seeking shelter from the sun. And just a few steps away, guests could sink their toes in the sand and breathe in the fresh sea breeze.

The lively vibes were kept high at the venue thanks to the smooth tunes from a live sax player backed with toe-tapping music from the DJ. Throughout the day, we were all entertained by the dancers in attractive costumes. By the end of the day, guests couldn’t stop themselves from joining in and dancing alongside.

On the food front, guests tucked into bites, with new dishes being served every hour over the five-hour event. Dishes included halloumi fries, satay bao buns, wagyu sliders, spicy yellow fin tuna roll, and a dessert to end the night on a sweet note.

Guests could pair their bites with sips of their choice, which included a range of cocktails, including a sunset sangria inspired by the sunset, mocktails, hops, prosecco, juices and smoothies, and hot beverages.

The fun evening ended when the sun began its descent into the Arabian Gulf. The gorgeous sunset hour lit up the sky in stunning orange hues, and it was a moment that had to be snapped up for the ‘Gram. It was the perfect end to a great, fun-filled day.

As always, a huge thank you to our partners Sunset Beach Lounge and Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah for their warm hospitality.

And stay tuned; we’ll be announcing details of more Insider events in the very near future.

@sunsetbeachrak @waldorfastoriarak

Images: What’s On/Mark Mathew and Sunset Beach Lounge