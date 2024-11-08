Sponsored: the festive carnival will be spreading winter cheer until the New Year…

With stunning restaurants, shops, hotels, attractions and live entertainment options, JBR, The Walk is a popular destination all year round. But as we approach the end of the year, the locale takes on a little extra sparkle.

The much-loved, often-imitated, never replicated JBR Winter Nights festival has returned to Dubai’s beloved beach district.

This third season of the festive mainstay is now on and will be running every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until December 31. JBR Winter Nights is a seasonal celebration of events, attractions and entertainment fit for the whole family.

Stars on the screen and in the sky

One of the most exciting elements of JBR Winter Nights has to be the starlit movie screenings which take place every Friday and Saturday at Highlight. There’s a double-header each night with alfresco box office slots at 5pm and 7pm.

On the bill, an animated collection of kid-friendly cinema classics. This Friday, November 8 – strap in for the cybernetically-enhanced Disney masterpiece, Big Hero 6. Saturday, November 9 – join Dragon-Warrior-in-waiting, Po, as he goes paw-to-paw with an ancient and powerful evil in Kung Fu Panda.

There’s plenty more in the vault, including Wish, Aladdin, Home Alone, Elf and Frozen. You can find the full list of upcoming films on the jbr.ae website.

The art of craft

You’ll also find themed-parades, live entertainment as well as a wide range of F&B options through the JBR Winter Nights exhibition space. Lined up for November visitors can marvel at the Golden Mystery Parade, Winter Shooting Stars, LED Angels, and the Golden Sands of the Desert parades.

But wait, there’s more. Experience sports workshops on November 10, 17 and 24 (Sundays at 5.30pm, 6.30pm, 7.30pm, and 8.30pm); a fantastic range of engaging kids’ arts and crafts throughout the festival; and a special focus on boardgames on December 1.

And of course it’s all free – so if you’re in need of a festive feels top-up, there’s only one place to head this winter. JBR, The Walk has got you covered.

JBR, December 31. jbr.ae

Images: Provided