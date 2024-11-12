The wait is finally over…

One of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting restaurant openings of the year is about to happen, as Strawfire by Ross Shonhan opens in the capital this Friday, November 15 at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. The venue will introduce Abu Dhabi’s diners to the flavours of Warayaki, a traditional Japanese cooking technique native to the country’s Kochi prefecture.

Upon your arrival, be greeted by the Tsukimi Lounge, which reflects a full moon harvest scene, before the main dining room, with its open grill centre stage and golden drapery symbolising dancing flames, sets the stage for the dining experience.

Menu

In Japan, Warayaki cooking involves the preparation of food in straw-fired flames, which allows dishes to be infused with a distinct smokiness. Strawfire’s carefully-curated menu will feature a selection of dishes that highlight fresh ingredients cooked over the open flame and the restaurant’s menu will let you choose from the à la carte selection, a signature tasting menu, or the Chef’s Omakase menu.

Private Dining

Images: supplied

Strawfire’s Toyama private dining room’s walls and ceiling are covered with hand-painted silk, inspired by Japanese artwork. These include the gold leaf-embellished 17th-century masterpiece, “In and Around the Capital”, and scenes of rural life depicted in works by artists Utagawa Hiroshige and Katsushika Hokusai.

The room’s design invites you to take a trip through time, with its main highlight being the largest synthetic Shimenawa rope ever created, with the 830kg, 7.3m long rope handcrafted in Toyama and transported to the UAE capital.

Your experience at Strawfire will include live entertainment, with a DJ playing Jazzy House and NU Disco. On Fridays and Saturdays, a live jazz band will accompany the DJ.

Can’t wait to see this one…

Strawfire by Ross Shonhan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, opens Friday, November 15. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @strawfireabudhabi