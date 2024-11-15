Sponsored: Getting into the swing of the festive season…

T’was the month before Christmas, and all through the land – the people of the UAE made arrangements and planned. You must book up early, all the good stuff sells out, ‘like the packages at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club‘, those in-the-know shout.

With the festive season just a matter of weeks away now, this is your scheduled reminder to get booking. And if you’re looking for a family-friendly feast, the calming vistas of serene green surrounds and some above-par gastronomy in the capital, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club has got some offers for you…

The big turkey takeaway (until Dec 29)

Take out the stress, arguments and potential culinary disaster of hosting a turkey dinner at home by ordering in Yas Acres’ sumptuous seasonal roast. Their classic turkey is available with a connoisseur’s selection of trimmings for a hassle-free holiday meal at home. Choose two complimentary side dishes.

5-6KG turkey (suitable for six to eight guests), Dhs499 (additional sides Dhs35, mice pies Dhs55). Advanced booking is required.

Christmas tree lighting (Dec 14)

Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree! This might be the only guaranteed cure for a stubborn case of the humbugs, join the team at Yas Acres for a magical evening filled with the dulcet, jingle-bell-backed tones of carollers, live entertainment, and a special visit from the man in red. Rumour has it he’ll be bringing some special early gifts for the little ones.

Yas Acres lobby, from 6pm. Adult Dhs99, kids five to 12 Dhs75, children under 5 go free. Dhs75. Advanced booking required.

Christmas Day brunch (Dec 25)

Celebrate Christmas Day in the time-honoured fashion of feasting on fine food, whilst communing with friends, family and seasonal spirit. The Yas Acres Christmas Day Brunch includes a lavish buffet, free-flowing beverages a light dusting of Yuletide magic and of course, a flying visit from Santa with surprise gifts for the little ones. Kids get complimentary access to the Little Acres Kids Club, with play area, face painting, arts and crafts, balloon twisting, a bouncy castle, and more. Enjoy a magic show from 2pm to 2.30pm, followed by the opportunity to greet and meet Santa and take a photo with him at the photo booth.

Roots Bar & Kitchen, December 25, 12.30pm to 4pm, soft Dhs320, house Dhs420, children five to 12 Dhs150, children under 5 go free. Advanced booking required.

New Year’s all-day breakfast (Jan 1, 2025)

Kick the new year off in the way you want it to continue – a laidback and indulgent breakfast at Roots Bar & Kitchen. The little ones are taken care of with a schedule of dedicated kids activities at Little Acres Kids Club such as face painting, balloon twisting, arts & crafts and more.

7am to 11pm. Adult Dhs180, children five to 12 Dhs60, children under 5 go free. Advanced booking required.

For reservations, call (0)50 757 4808 or email: dining.yagcc@viyagolf.com.

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. @viyagolf

Images: Provided