There’s just days to go until Dubai’s highly-anticipated Icons of Porsche festival, and whether you’re a fan of iconic luxury auto-maker Porsche or just love classic cars, exciting activations, entertainment and culture, the festival is bringing you all of that and much more this weekend, on November 23 and 24 at Dubai Design District.

From petrolheads to culture fans to families looking for the ideal weekend out, there’s something for everyone to enjoy here, and with exciting Porsche displays to food trucks to art, you’ll return from this cool celebration with a ton of memories, fun times and ‘gram-tastic moments.

What’s On?

Plenty, and we aren’t kidding when we say there’s something for everyone at this year’s edition of the Icons of Porsche festival. In addition to a world premiere that will unveil jaw-dropping new Porsche models that blend iconic Porsche design with cutting-edge tech such as the 911 GT3 and 911 Carrera T, as well as the Taycan GTS and 911 GT3 RS Manthey Racing Kit, there’s also plenty of live music and entertainment to be enjoyed plus art and culture displays.

Food and Beverage

Get ready to dig into dishes from over 10 of Dubai’s top foodie favourites, including Krave, Pickl, Bonbird and DRVN by Porsche, with their must-try cayenne pepper pizza that’s coming to town for one weekend only, as an exclusive at Icons of Porsche. You’ll be able to enjoy food trucks and stalls that will be serving fantastic food while exploring all that the festival has to offer.

Displays and activations

In signature Dubai style, get set to witness a giant 12 x 12 LEGO Brick structure celebrating the Icons of Porsche festival this weekend, and take your time appreciating how this incredible art installation has come to life piece-by-piece. You can even help build a giant LEGO mosaic of the timeless Porsche 911 model, so you can leave a part of you at the festival. For the little ones, there’s the Por-sche4Kids pavilion too. R/C racing fan? That’s great, because LEGO’s all new, remote-controlled Porsche GT4 e-Performance race car will also be unveiled and raced on a LEGO race track this weekend.

For the lifelong fans and purists, there will be an eye-wateringly beautiful display of rare classic models that will be flown in all the way from the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany.

Join hosts Jowana Burgan and Tom Exton at this incredible celebration of the Porsche brand this weekend. This is all for you to enjoy, for this weekend only, and we’re on our way to the event just writing this.

Grab your tickets now and see you there…

Icons of Porsche, Dubai Design District, November 23 and 24, 4pm to 11pm, Dhs35 (single day), Dhs50 (two-day), free entry under 12. @porsche.middleeast