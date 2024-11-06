Sponsored: Anantara World Islands invites you to trade snow for sand this year…

If you’re looking to enjoy the festive season with a luxe Dubai twist, then you don’t need Santa’s sleigh, you just need a speedboat, as Christmas is coming to Anantara World Islands this season. The tropical resort on the World Islands is bringing the magic of the festive season to life through Christmas turkey dinners, Christmas Day BBQs and a New Year’s Eve gala from its gloriously unique vantage point set 20 minutes off the mainland.

Here’s what’s happening at Anantara World Islands this festive season.

Christmas turkey

You might be worlds away from real life, but you can still enjoy a quintessential taste of Christmas with the Island Turkey Feast. Available from December 15 until December 25, You can enjoy a Christmas turkey with all the traditional trimmings paired with a bottle of bubbles for Dhs900. Available at any of the resort restaurants – or in-villa for those checking-in, it’s suitable for up to four guests. Just be sure to order 24 hours in advance.

Christmas Eve at Helios

On the night before Christmas, a set menu will be served at Helios, with the flavours and aromas of the season brought to life by the resort’s chefs. Priced at Dhs345 for adults and Dhs145 for children (six to 11) and served from 6.30pm to 10.30pm on December 24, dine with your toes in the sand while being serenaded by a live musical duo.

Christmas Day at Helios

On the big day, another silly season special awaits at Helios, when the restaurant will put an island twist on the traditional festive spread. Enjoy tender meats and succulent seafood straight from the grill with a BBQ by the beach backdropped by Arabian Gulf views. Served from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, it’s Dhs395 for adults and Dhs195 for children (six to 11).

New Year’s Eve at Qamar

Round out the year with a glittering gala at Qamar, where beautiful Arabian grandeur provides the backdrop for an extravagant evening of gastronomic delights, live entertainment and free-flowing drinks. Enjoy magic acts, a four-piece band and views of the fireworks on the skyline as you enjoy the final night of the year in style. Running from 7pm until 12.30am, it’s Dhs2,000 per person with soft drinks or Dhs3,000 per person with house drinks. Children are welcome to join the festivities for Dhs1,000 each (aged six to 11).

Pampering spa treatments

While the festive season can be stressful, Anantara Spa invites you to relax and recharge with three festive specials. The Bliss Signature Couples Massage, is a 90-minute escape designed for deep relaxation, followed by a 30-minute in room bath, priced at Dhs1,500 for two.

The one-hour Festive Immunity Recharge Magnesium Massage is designed to relieve muscle fatigue, and promote better sleep, and comes with a complimentary hydrating face mask. It’s Dhs1,500 for two. Receive a complimentary hydrating face mask to enhance the overall feeling of wellbeing. AED 1,500 for two persons.

The Enchanted Couple Island Lava Shell Massage, priced at Dhs1,600 for two, is designed to leave you feeling rested and renewed for the season.

Book now via Tel: (0)4 567 8777 today or visit anantara.com/world-islands-resort