The UAE’s first lottery draw will take place on December 14…

In a landmark move the UAE’s first lottery is set to launch next month – and the first grand prize is an eye-watering Dhs100 million.

First announced back in July, The UAE Lottery will begin on Saturday December 14, with tickets now available to be bought via theuaelottery.ae. The Lucky Day grand prize will see one winner snap up a life-changing Dhs100 million. There will also be seven Lucky Chance IDs guaranteed to win Dhs100,000 each.

How it works

Tickets are priced at Dhs50, and you’re invited to pick six numbers from 1 to 31, called days. Then, you pick one number from 1 to 12, marked as the month.

You must be over the age of 18 to participate.

If you match all six days and the month number, you’ll get the top prize. If you match the six days but not the month, you’ll get a share of the second prize.

Third prizes go to those that match five days and the month. Fourth prizes go to five days and no month, or four days and the month.

Additionally, you can buy scratch cards for a chance to win up to Dhs50,000, Dhs100,000, Dhs300,000 or Dhs1 million. The digital scratch cards are priced at Dhs5 for the Dhs50,000 prize, Dhs10 for the Dhs100,000 prize, Dhs20 for the Dhs300,000 prize, and Dhs50 for the Dhs1 million prize.

About The UAE Lottery

The first official UAE lottery launches this December after the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) awarded a license for the first authorised lottery in the emirates to The Game LLC. The Game LLC will operate The UAE Lottery, which promises a range of games that are safe, responsible and regulated for residents.

“Our mission at The UAE Lottery is to inspire people to dream big, aligning with our slogan, ‘Dare to Imagine,” said Bishop Woosley, Director of Lottery Operations at The Game. “We aim to create exciting experiences while promoting responsible play. Following a rigorous GCGRA evaluation, our team remains committed ensuring that all operations meet global standards, guaranteeing fairness and transparency from the draw process to the selection of winners.”