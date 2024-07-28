The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), who awarded the lottery license, is in charge of overseeing all commercial gaming in the UAE…

The first official UAE lottery is set to launch soon, after the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) awarded a license for the first authorised lottery in the emirates.

As reported by state news agency, wam, the first official lottery license was awarded to The Game LLC, a commercial gaming operator who will operate under the name ‘UAE lottery’. The first GCGRA licensee, which was set up in September 2023 to regulate commercial gaming in the UAE, will offer a ‘diverse range of lottery games and other games designed to cater to players’ variety of interests and financial preferences,’ according to wam. A launch date was not given, but we can expect further details in due course.

The announcement of the UAE lottery comes seven months after prize draws such as Emirates Draw and Mazhooz were paused at the end of last year, as the GCGRA looked to set up a lottery regulated under the regulators frameworks. It was understood the lottery would be awarded to one entity, and it appears The Game LLC had the successful bid.