The countdown is on to one of the biggest and best weekends in the UAE’s sporting calendar – the Emirates Dubai 7s. Taking place from Friday November 29 until Sunday December 1, it’s set to make for an unforgettable start to the Eid Al Etihad long weekend.

But if you were thinking this sporting and musical spectacular is just for adults – think again. The epic line-up of sport, food, music and entertainment has all ages covered, making for a brilliant family weekend.

It kicks off with Family Friday

To ease into the festival, Family Friday is the kick-off day of Emirates Dubai 7s, where entry is free for everyone. Explore the array of food trucks, get competitive over some games, and embrace the festival atmosphere as the teams begin to descend on the Sevens Stadium. You can register for free tickets here.

Children under four are free

Yes, that’s right. Little ones aged four and below enter the festival for free all weekend, so there’s no reason to miss out.

Endless entertainment

Each day the entertainment for little ones begins from 9am and runs right through to 7pm. You’ll find all of the best bits from previous years returning – a soft play zone and ball pit, a dedicated arts and crafts area, and an entertainment stage. This year, young Emirates Dubai 7s fans will also be able to pick up some new skills with sports and DJ masterclasses, inviting them to get creative.

New for 2024

This year, the kids’ zone will be home to an outdoor cinema, screening family favourites from 6pm to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday. The UAE’s mini residents have already picked out the films, with Hotel Transylvania showing on Friday, Home Alone showing on Saturday, and Inside Out 2 on Sunday. So pull up a beanbag, grab some popcorn, and enjoy a movie under the stars.

Tickets

Tickets for the weekend start from Dhs425 per day or Dhs550 for a two-day ticket, with pre-registration also available for Friday’s free ticket option. You can also upgrade your ticket to secure reserved seating, from Dhs605.

Renewed hospitality will be available this year as the Sunroom experience. This means two days of VIP treatment, free-flowing food and drinks and the best views of all the sporting action start from Dhs1,925.

Emirates Dubai 7s, Sevens Stadium, Friday November 29 to Sunday December 1, from Dhs425. dubairugby7s.com