Who’s already on the Christmas countdown?

Christmas in Dubai means winter markets, festive shows and plenty of silly season cheer. And if visiting Santa is on your Christmas in Dubai bucket list, then get excited for The Grotto, now open at Dubai Ice Rink at Dubai Mall.

The Grotto is a magical festive experience recreating the North Pole in Dubai. Think walking in a winter wonderland through Candy Cane Land, passing through the Enchanted Forest, a trip to the Merry Mailroom, and a visit to Santa’s cosy cabin.

As you go, Santa’s Elves will be on-hand to present merry challenges and fun-filled games for little ones, before you get to see the main man. The elves will help little ones write their letters in a festive setting complete with towering candy canes and sparkling lights. In the Enchanted Forest, look out for Flossy the Forest Elf and Sparkle the Sleep Elf, a playful pair who’ll help you on your way through the snow-covered land. Once you get to the Merry Mailroom, little ones will be able to post their wishlist into the magical mail box.

From there, it’s finally time to visit Santa, where you’ll get a meet and greet and a professional photo (which families can purchase after their visit) and a special gift to remind you of this fabulously festive day.

Running from December 6 until January 5, The Grotto is open from 10am to midnight daily, with visitors able to book 10-minute windows for entry.

Tickets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Grotto Dubai Mall (@thegrottodubai)

Tickets are on sale now, here, priced at Dhs149 for children and Dhs99 for every accompanying adult, with at least one adult and one child required per booking, and a maximum of five guests allowed. Babies under 12 months are free.

@thegrottodubai