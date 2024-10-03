There are still 83 sleeps until Christmas but Dubai’s festive calendar is filling up fast…

We’re making a list (and checking it twice!) of the best Christmas happenings in Dubai that you’ll want to book before they sell out. From dazzling festive markets to family-friendly musicals, here’s your guide to the season’s top events.

Watch a Christmas movie in the sky

This Christmas, Dubai’s breathtaking sky-high infinity pool and bar, Aura Skypool, invites guests to get into the festive spirit with a Christmas movie night – screening The Holiday – taking place on Thursday, December 12. The evening begins from 8.30pm, where you’ll be able to toast to silly season with free-flowing bubbles and graze on festive canapes, while admire the views from the Aura Lounge. Guests will then settle in and cosy up under the stars on the Palm View deck at 9.30pm when the movie begins. During the movie, you’ll be able to continue sipping on free-flowing bubbles, and tuck in to a bento box as you revisit all the best scenes from this Christmas classic. It’s priced at Dhs650 per person, and with just 50 seats available, be sure to grab your tickets before they go-ho-ho. You can get your hands on them here: auraskypool.com.

Aura Skypool, Level 50, Palm Tower, Thursday December 12, Dhs650. Tel: (0)4 566 2121. auraskypool.com

Visit a Christmas market

So far we know of two Christmas markets returning this December. Winter City will make a welcome return to Expo City Dubai from December 6 to 31 transforming Al Wasl Plaza into a magical toy factory in partnership with Toys R Us. Inside the festive wonderland, families can meet Santa Claus, post their letters to Santa in the giant letterbox, wander around the North Pole Market, and dive into fun-filled workshops hosted by Santa’s elves, from cookie decorating to festive crafts. From December 14 to 22, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre will also be transformed into a winter wonderland filled with twinkling fairy lights, festive décor, and holiday cheer as Dubai’s Winter District is back – bigger, brighter, and more magical than ever. For the little ones, there will be Santa’s grotto, a snow park, ice rink, and inflatables. Meanwhile, grown-ups can tick off their Christmas lists at glittering stalls brimming with locally crafted ornaments and one-of-a-kind gifts, before retreating to the cosy bar lounge for a festive tipple (or two).

See a show

As if December wasn’t festive enough, we now have more reason to celebrate. Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas The Musical is debuting in Dubai this festive season, running from December 20 to 24. This is a holiday show you cannot miss. The classic will be running at the Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, bringing this heartwarming story to life for us Dubai folks. Brought to you by Art For All & DXB Live, Paul Taylor-Mills’ new production will feature iconic numbers like You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch and Welcome Christmas. Tickets start from the balcony/bronze category, priced at Dhs200.

@artforalluae

Images: Social/Provided