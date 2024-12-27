Enjoy the warm hug of spicy nugs on-the-go…

Unless you’ve been hiding under a Kentuckian mega bucket for the past few years, you’re unlikely to have missed the hype hurricane that has accompanied Saudi fried chicken brand, ALBAIK making landfall in the UAE.

With the launch of their latest branch, there are now 22 locations of the much-queued for, oft-Gram-spammed, regional GOAT of broiled-chicken shops in the UAE. But this latest one is more than a little special.

Chicken shop dates

This is the news that the most recent UAE ALBAIK outlet, still piping hot and fresh out of the broaster is the brand’s first ever food truck in the country, and you’ll find it at the ADNOC gas station Al Samha East on the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway.

We spotted the announcement on LinkedIn, congratulating ServQuest Restaurants Management LLC and ALBAIK Food Systems Co on another successful launch. The post confirms the location that was teased on the restaurant’s UAE Instagram account last week.

Coming home to broast

But what is all the fuss about?

If you measure the success of any restaurant by the long snaking lines of human queue outside the restaurant — Al Baik has been nothing less than a cultural and culinary phenomenon. At each of the locations, queuing at peak times for a box of their covetous chicky nuggies can last for over an hour. Which makes the title of ‘fast food’ feel a little generous, but we’ve tried it (spicy nuggets, with the garlic dip), and can confirm it’s more than McWorth the wait.

And another one

The LinkedIn announcement included another very spicy nugget of news. That is that store number 22 is not too far away either, with a possible opening date before January 1, 2025.

