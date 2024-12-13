Sponsored: And there’s an opening deal for both ladies and gents…

FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s gorgeous newest addition Jade has recently opened its doors and if you like fancy cocktails and delicious bites in an immersive, decadent space, this is for you.

The lounge is secretly tucked away on the second floor of Maiden Shanghai, the Chinese restaurant at FIVE Palm Jumeirah, known for the fun Naughty Noodles brunch. Jade is inspired by the roaring 20s of China, and the décor captures the charm of a timeless tea house, although this time they’re swapping tea for cocktails.

As you walk down the entryway to the lounge, along the walls are drawings and designs that symbolise Chinese stories, setting the scene as you venture into the luxurious space that oozes royalty and mystery. You’ll feel as if you are in your own jade-tinted world as you sip from one of the carefully crafted cocktails. From a dragon fountain in the middle of the space, to birdcages on the ceiling, the eye is drawn to the details.

Whether you want to sit in a booth for some tasty dinner, perch at the bar for a drink or take in the Dubai Marina from one of the tables looking out, you’ll have options. Or if you want a bit more privacy than that, there’s even a VIP area to make the area that bit more exclusive.

Jade is perfect for an evening that transitions from pre-dinner drinks to late-night socialising, with the live DJ setting the scene with Asian-inspired tech house music.

To celebrate the opening, dim sum meets decadent sips, and Jade has introduced a special offer for both ladies and gents, you’ll get three courses including a dim sum selection and three drinks from AED250. Book here.

Jade, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open Mon to Thurs 7pm to 1am, Fri to Sun 7pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 455 9989, @jadedubaiofficial

Images: Provided