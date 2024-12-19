Sponsored: Spectacular brunches, lively parties, and more…

If you want to celebrate your New Year’s on a high, head to JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai. It is, after all, one of the tallest in the world, and it is spoiling you with options. But no matter what you pick, you’re guaranteed to have a memorable one.

Here’s all the ways you can celebrate at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai.

New Year’s Eve

Roaring 20s Gala Dinner at Aqua

Toast to the New Year in grand style with free-flowing beverages amidst a vibrant energy thanks to the live performance by DJ Jaco. The Swing Band will teleport you to the Roaring 20s with their timeless hits and the main star of the night? The extravagant New Year’s Eve fireworks that will light up the sky. For your meal, there will be international flavours sure to send your taste buds on a delightful journey.

Dhs2,000 premium, Dhs2,500 golden circle seats, Dhs750 children ages 6-12, 7pm to 1am

Book here

Welcome 2025 in style at Kitchen6

Savour delectable international flavours at Kitchen6. Watch the chefs in action in six interactive live-cooking stations, ranging from Asaian woks to Middle Eastern grills, European breads and Indian tandoors.

Dhs295 soft, Dhs495 house, Dec 31, 7pm to 12am

Book here.

Rangeela Night at Rang Mahal

Bring in 2025 at Rangeela with live performances, energetic DJ beats, and vibrant percussion. Enjoy a sharing menu with authenic Indian flavours.

Dhs499 early bird offer, house Dhs599, Dhs699 French bubbly and house, Dec 31, 9pm to 12am

Book here.

Level up at Vault

For unbeatable views of the fireworks, head to the Vault, high up on the 71st and 72nd floors of the hotel. Here, you can celebrate with canapés, handcrafted beverages, and lively entertainment sure to create an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience.

Dhs895 house, Dhs1,295 house (non-window table). Dhs1,495 (Burj Khalifa view or sea view), Dec 31, 8pm to 12am

Book here.

New Year’s Day

Bubbly brunch at Prime68

Ring in the first day of 2025 at Prime68 with a gourmet feast featuring premium steaks and exquisite dishes, complemented by captivating panoramic views and live jazz entertainment.

Dhs245 soft, Dhs395 house and sparkling, Jan 1, 12pm to 4pm

Book here.

Celebrate 2025 at Kitchen6

On January 1, enjoy a lunch at Kitchen6 with international dishes and cure the hangover at the exclusive hangover station. Bring the little ones because there’s plenty of entertainment for them.

Dhs275 soft, Dhs425 house, Jan 1, 1pm to 4pm

Book here.

For reservations, please call 04 414 3000 or visit marriott.com

@JWMarriottMarquisDubai