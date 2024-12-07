Sponsored: The Fairytale of New York meets Dubai…

Mapping out all the spots you need to visit for some festive cheer? Newly rebranded Bull & Bear by Marc Hardiman at Waldorf Astoria DIFC is a great spot to embrance the magic of the season.

The reimagined art-decor venue is decked with sparkling decor emanating warm celebratory vibes, and its all backed with those gorgeous views of the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Along with the bold new identity, the culinary vision has also been updated allowing guests offering an experience as extraordinary as the season itself.

For your dining experience, you will find European cuisine with international influences. And there’s not one, but three distinct menu styles designed to suit every palate.

The Omnivore Menu masterfully combines the finest meat, seafood, and plant-based dishes, and the Herbivore Menu celebrates the beauty of seasonal ingredients with sustainable creations.

If you pick The Explore Menu, you will be invited to collaborate with the chef, who will curate a bespoke culinary journey spanning three to 17 courses.

The magic at Bull & Bear by Marc Hardiman only intensifies during the most festive days of the month. On Christmas Eve, you can expect a refined, intimate dinner where the curated menu includes dishes like squash and chestnut pithivier, corn-fed chicken with black truffle, and wagyu beef cheek bourguignon.

On Christmas Day, you and your loved ones can tuck into a vibrant lunch complete with live music and heartwarming holiday highlights. Pay a visit to the oyster bar, tuck into maple-glazed turkey and beef Wellington with roscoff onion and bone marrow gravy. And of course, there will be a special visit from Santa guaranteed to bring out the smiles and laughs from the little ones.

At the end of the year, you can say hello to 2025 with a spectacular New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. Before the countdown begins, tuck into a gourmet five-course menu that includes Oscietra caviar, hand-dived scallops, and barbecue lobster. For the big night, you will be welcomed with champagne on arrival which you can enjoy while you listen to the live singer. And of course, when the clock strikes 12, you will get perfect views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

