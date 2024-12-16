Sponsored: Your complete guide to the five star hotel’s seasonal celebrations…

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites invites you to elevate your holiday celebrations with unforgettable experiences. From award-winning The Croft to the classic steakhouse Prime52, plus the newly re-imagined Observatory Lounge with stunning views from the 52nd floor, the hotel has curated a festive calendar full of fabulous events.

Christmas Brunch with a view

This Christmas, elevate your celebrations at the reimagined Observatory Lounge and Prime52 Steakhouse. Boasting elegant interiors and stunning vistas of Dubai Marina and The Palm, these venues offer a delightful sharing-style feast. Expect festive roasts and indulgent desserts, all paired with fun-filled live entertainment for a memorable holiday celebration. It takes place on December 25 from 1pm to 4pm, with soft drinks priced at Dhs465.

Glitz and Glam New Year’s Eve

Head to the 52nd floor at Observatory Lounge and Prime52 Steakhouse to ring in 2025 with show-stopping firework views. You’ll groove to live entertainment, savor a selection of seasonal specialties, and sip on an array of premium beverages. The package runs from 8 PM to 1 AM, priced at Dhs1,295 per person with Marina views, and Dhs1,495 with Palm views. Both packages come with premium beverages and Champagne included.

New Year’s Day Bubbly Brunch

Keep the celebrations going – and make the most of a mid-week day off, with a New Year’s Day brunch at Level 52. The three-hour package runs from 1pm to 4pm, and promises panoramic vistas, a decadent menu and a live DJ, from Dhs465.

Christmas Eve with terrace dining and Marina views

The Croft is the casual British gastropub that offers a taste of home for homesick Brits, and that’s exactly what you’ll get with their British brunch on Christmas Eve. Running from 7pm to 10pm, a two-hour package is priced at a wallet-friendly Dhs299 with house drinks.

Festive grazing

For a laidback Christmas Day, perch up on the alfresco terrace at The Croft, where seasonal festive grazing plates and two-hours of free flowing drinks is priced at Dhs299. Pick your two-hour slot from 1pm to 4pm.

New Year’s Eve brunch

Say farewell to 2024 at The Croft and you’ll tuck in to all your favourite British classics served family-style. There’s lots of live entertainment, and cracking firework views from the fifth floor pool deck. Packages from 1pm to 4pm start from Dhs499 with house drinks.

Reserve via Tel: (0)4 319 4000 or email eatatharbour@marriott.com. marriott.com