Get in the zone for a fun festive season, as you embrace the holiday spirit in the company of incredible interiors, a marvellous new menu and creations that will spark your appetite for festive delights, only at Zenon Dubai. With exquisite dining and exciting entertainment options catering to you this Christmas Day, you’ll be able to look back on the year past, savour the present and peek into the future at Dubai’s quintessential AI theatre of dining.

True to its name, Zenon fuses Greek Greek mythology with contemporary luxury, at what is sure to be an unforgettable festive celebration. Their Christmas and specially-curated New Year picks will lay the table while your senses are engaged by AI-powered entertainment, as you get in the mood to welcome 2025 in style and with an eye on the future.

But before you head over for a New Year’s bash to remember, Zenon has a special surprise lined up for you, come Christmas Day. With signature festive flavours that mean tradition as much as they are about holiday indulgence, you’ll be able to taste wonderful additions to the menu including the pumpkin Soup enriched with seeds, roasted chestnuts, and a hint of truffle, to kick things off. When your palates are primed, dive into a madai white truffle usuzukuri paired with a delicate nikiri sauce, before you make way for a sumptuous whole roasted chicken with foie gras that will serve four wonderfully. When you’re done polishing off your delectable main, there’s the irresistible white truffle ice cream adorned with candied chestnuts and truffle honey as well as the immensely popular star of the dessert menu, panettone with vanilla Chantilly cream, bringing a sweet and luxurious finale to the table.

Less than a week later on New Year’s Eve, head back to Zenon Dubai where a carefully-curated selection of dishes set the stage for a celebration you will remember. From 6pm to 8pm, savour à la carte dining on the terrace complemented by signature cocktails and unmissable views of this spectacular city, following which there’s plenty of amazing options to be enjoyed with a minimum spend, including the lobster ravioli with foie gras, potatoes, and saffron, the signature Australian angus beef Wellington, and the rich Black Forest Gâteau, ensuring you wrap up 2024 in style. But before the clock strikes twelves, watch the celebrations intensify with live DJ sets, AI visuals. There’s also an incredible afterparty featuring live music duo DJs Minds of Lust, with lounge entry requiring a minimum Dhs500 spend for walk-ins and a Dhs 1,000 spend per person for tables.

Zenon Restaurant, Kempinski Central Avenue Hotel, Downtown Dubai, December 25, 6pm onwards from Dhs75, December 31 Dhs1000 min. for lounge bookings, Dhs500 walk-in. Tel: (0)4 837 7222. @zenondubai