Sponsored: Now open at Ibn Battuta Mall…

Parents, we hear you. Trying to find something fun, and interactive, that doesn’t involve screens and won’t break the bank can be a struggle in the school holidays, but Ibn Battuta Mall has got your back.

They’re hosting the Nickelodeon Winter Fest – a free-to-enter, full-on festive experience filled with fun family activities, exciting games, beloved characters from a rich dynasty of quality entertainment and a fantastic range of F&B to keep the whole clan fueled up and ready for forever memories.

You’ll find the alfresco event space at Ibn Battuta’s Parking 5, accessed by exiting Homes R US, Marks & Spencer, Home Box or directly from the Metrolink. It’s taking place until December 29, with activities ongoing daily between 2pm and 9pm.

Some real characters

Little ones have the chance to meet a whole cast of colourful Nickelodeon characters including Dora the Explorer, pups Chase and Marshall from PAW Patrol, a certain Baby Shark, Shimmer and Shine, Donnie and Leo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and SpongeBob SquarePants. We’ve also heard, from a little bird (OK, Turtle) that Santa has been paying regular visits to the Nickelodeon Fun Hub.

And whilst we’re on the subject of SpongeBob – the Winter Fest Christmas tree has to be in-the-running for the most creative bit of festive foliage in Dubai this year, featuring a starfish (Patrick) in place of the traditional star.

A few moments later

There’s a fully-packed schedule of on-stage entertainment, with three daily shows and personalised meet and greet opportunities with the cast.

There are themed games too, photo opportunities, craft activities, there’s a face painting station, chill out zone, cartoon set recreations, ball pits, adventure attractions, Christmas market stalls and so much more.

As Nickelodeon tell us in their tagline, they “Make Fun”.

Find more information at dubai-retail.ae

Ibn Battuta Mall, until December 29 daily between 2pm and 9pm, free entry. @IbnBattutaMall