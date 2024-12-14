Sponsored: With brunches and seasonal soirees to take you into 2025…

La Cantine is one of Dubai’s hottest spots for drinks, dining and sophisticated imbibing, and this Christmas they’re adding a festive twist to their roster of must-visit events, inviting you to embrace the magic of the season.

From a seasonal business lunch menu to a fabulous New Year’s Eve party, here’s how to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year at La Cantine.

A festive business lunch

Upgrading the traditional business lunch with some seasonal specials and make important business decisions – or catch-up with your friends – over a set menu. It’s priced at Dhs135, and available Monday to Friday.

A la carte dinners

Whether it’s a romantic date night dining alfresco on the terrace, or a table in the lounge with your mates as you groove to cool DJ beats on a weekend night out, dining at La Cantine this December invites you to try elegant and indulgent festive French dishes.

Christmas Brunch

La Cantine will put a festive twist on its renowned Brunch 105 on Christmas Day. Three-hour packages are available from 1pm to 5pm, and feature dishes like truffled scrambled eggs on toast, foie gras mousse & redcurrant and roasted turkey with gravy. It’s all paired with festive music and a quintessential holiday atmosphere, priced at Dhs475 with soft drinks, Dhs610 with house drinks, and Dhs855 with Champagne.

A New Year’s Eve warm-up

On December 30, the party gets going one night before NYE at La Cantine, when Minus 1 takes over from 8pm for an electrifying evening of music, dancing and a la carte dining.

New Year’s Eve

A glittering evening of dazzling dining, fabulous live entertainment, and La Cantine’s quintessential joie de vivre await on New Year’s Eve. A set menu with free-flowing drinks is priced at Dhs1,200 per person.

New Year’s Day Brunch

Brunch 105 will also return for a mid-week edition on New Year’s Day. Where you can keep the party going with refined dishes and a vibrant ambience as you kick off 2025 in style. A three-hour package from 1pm to 5pm is Dhs475 with soft drinks, Dhs610 with house drinks, and Dhs855 with Champagne.

La Cantine, Emirates Towers, DIFC. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @lacantinedubai