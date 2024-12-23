A smoother drive ahead…

Dubai’s road network just got a major upgrade with the opening of a brand new bridge on Hessa Street, promising faster commutes and smoother drives. Designed to transform one of the city’s busiest traffic zones, the new bridge is set to cut travel times dramatically and enhance connectivity in key residential and business areas.

A bridge to better days

Strategically linking Hessa Street with Al Khail Road, the two-lane bridge is set to transform travel times, cutting the usual 15-minute journey down to just 3 minutes. It’s part of a larger Dhs689 billion project aimed at transforming the area’s infrastructure. Alongside the bridge, four intersections are being upgraded – connecting Hessa Street with Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Road, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road itself.

The result? Hessa Street will expand from two to four lanes in each direction, doubling capacity to handle 16,000 vehicles per hour. The upgrades promise to ease congestion for the 640,000 residents projected to populate this growing area by 2030.

More than just roads

This project isn’t just about cars. A 13.5km cycling and e-scooter track is also in the works, linking Al Sufouh to Dubai Hills via Hessa Street. Designed to accommodate 5,200 users per hour, it’s an eco-friendly step forward in Dubai’s commitment to sustainability and active living.

A vision for the future

The wider project, set to complete by the last quarter of 2025, is part of Dubai’s vision to modernise its infrastructure and keep pace with the city’s rapid growth. Whether you’re behind the wheel or on two wheels, the upgrades to Hessa Street are set to redefine the way residents and visitors move through the city.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) continues to transform the city’s infrastructure, with major projects like the upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line, set to begin operations in 2029, further enhancing connectivity across the emirate.

Image: RTA/ X