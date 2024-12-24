Sponsored: A massive New Year’s Eve bash is in the works at FIVE…

Party goers and creatures of the dance floor, lace up your dancing shoes and get set for a New Year’s Eve party like you’ve never experienced before, when you arrive at one of Dubai’s prime locations for memorable parties and smashing celebrations on December 31. Without further ado, here’s What’s On at FIVE Palm Jumeirah.

Whoever said “Ain’t a party like a FIVE party” knew exactly what they were talking about. Wrap up 2024 with a supreme New Year’s bash that will include fun, festivities and an array of live cooking stations serving global cuisine, sushi, BBQ and more. For exciting entertainment, there’s a live band, singers, dancers, and a DJ spinning beats as you count down the hours, minutes and seconds to welcome 2025. For the grand finale, savour the magical sight of Dubai’s eye-wateringly beautiful 7-minute fireworks display.

The Penthouse

Dubai’s most exclusive rooftop, The Penthouse, is the ideal spot for your New Year’s celebrations, with uninterrupted views of Dubai’s iconic 7-minute fireworks show. Be enchanted with breathtaking views of the iconic Marina skyline and downtown Dubai, as your celebrations are flanked by exceptional cocktails, gourmet Japanese dining, and live entertainment all night long. Hang back for an amazing afterparty with the sounds of Charlie Sloth, the UK’s top-ranked radio DJ.

The Penthouse, December 31, 8pm, Dhs2500 per person, Dhs5000 for two (lounge). Book here.

Additionally…

There’s also several simmering celebrations ready to host you and take your New year’s Eve celebrations to the next level. At Praia, you can indulge in the height of culinary luxury with a lavish amphitheatre gala dinner from Dhs2000, or enjoy a night of gourmet Chinese cuisine at Maiden Shanghai from Dhs899. Fans of Italian fare will be thrilled at Cinque from Dhs1500, while pre-gamers will need to look no further than an opulent pre-party at BLING from Dhs750. Finally, there’s Chef Karim’s culinary creations at Numâ from Dhs1500, and lastly, a cool speakeasy tipsy cocktail brunch with Jade at Dhs999.

Whatever spells celebration to you, FIVE Palm Jumeirah has you sorted this New Year’s Eve…