Dubai is gearing up for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration. And if you’re seeing in 2025 in the city, you’ll want to take note of all the important New Year’s Eve travel updates in Dubai.

From road closures to extended timings for the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram and buses, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has rolled out a comprehensive plan to keep you on the move.

Dubai Metro

The Dubai Metro will run for 43 hours, starting from 5am on Tuesday December 31, and running right through until 11.59pm on Wednesday January 1.

For those heading to Dubai Mall, be aware that the Metro station will close from 5pm on December 31 if crowd capacity is exceeded, so plan to use nearby stations like Business Bay instead.

Dubai Tram

The Dubai Tram will also operate from 6am on Tuesday December 31 until 1am on Thursday January 2, offering additional transport options for those heading to JBR and other popular areas.

Dubai Buses

In a move to further minimise congestion, the RTA is rolling out an additional 1,400 buses to cover the city, all available to the public free of charge. These buses will help ensure that even when certain stations are crowded, you’ll still have a swift and comfortable journey.

Some bus routes will be suspended over New Year’s Eve. This will be:

Route E100: The E100 bus route from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station will be suspended from 31 December 2024 to 1 January 2025. Passengers are advised to use Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi during this period.

Route E102: The E102 bus route from Al Jafiliya Bus Station will be suspended from 31 December 2024 to 1 January 2025. Passengers are advised to use the same route from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Shabiya Musaffah during this period.

Marine Transport

The RTA will adjust the marine transport schedule as follows:

Water Taxi

• Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3): From 4pm to 12am

• On-demand services: From 3pm to 11pm (booking required)

• Marina Mall 1 – Marina Walk (BM1): From 12pm to 11.10pm

• Marina Promenade – Marina Mall 1 (BM1): From 1.50pm to 9.45pm

• Marina Terrace – Marina Walk (BM1): From 1.50pm to 9.50pm

• Full route: From 3.55pm to 9.50pm

Dubai Ferry

• Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Water Canal (FR1): 1pm and 6pm

• Dubai Water Canal – Al Ghubaiba (FR1): 2.25pm and 7.25pm

• Dubai Water Canal – Bluewaters (FR2): 1.50pm and 6.50pm

• Bluewaters – Marina Mall (FR2): 2.55pm and 7.55pm

• Marina Mall – Bluewaters (FR2): 1pm and 6pm

• Bluewaters – Dubai Water Canal (FR2): 1.20pm and 6.20pm

• Tourist trips from Marina Mall: 4.30pm

• Al Ghubaiba – Aquarium (Sharjah) (FR5): 3pm, 5pm, 8pm and 10pm

• Aquarium (Sharjah) – Al Ghubaiba (FR5): 2pm, 4pm, 6pm and 9pm

• Tourist trips from Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City (TR7): From 4pm to 12.30am (next day)

Public Parking

RTA has announced that all public parking spaces will be free of charge on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. This, however, does not apply to multi-storey parking. Normal paid services will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Road closures

The Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) stated that a few roads in Dubai will be closed to help facilitate the public to reach their destination safely and quickly.

According to an article in the Khaleej Times, the road closures in Dubai include:

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard: To be closed from 4pm

Financial Centre St’s Lower Deck: To be closed from 4pm

Al Mustaqbal St: Closed from 4pm

Burj Khalifa St: Closed from 4pm

Al Asayel Road: Closed from 4pm

Al Sukuk St: Closed from 8pm

Upper level of the Financial Road: Closed from 9pm

Sheikh Zayed Road: Will gradually close from 11pm

